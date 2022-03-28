Ricardo Mendoza reignites criticism of his minor mockery after identifying himself with Chris Rock: “Be careful that the prosecution opens an investigation into you”

After Chris Rock was slapped hard by Will Smith for mocking Jada Pinkett's alopecia at the 2022 Oscars, Hablando Huevadas host Ricardo Mendoza didn't hesitate to use his Instagram account to indicate that he feels identified with the comedian. This reaction soon generated criticism from social media users, who asked him where his apology went for mocking a minor who was sexually assaulted on a bus.

As you remember, the actor received harsh criticism a few months ago for mocking the sexual assault suffered by a minor, which is why the prosecution decided to open an investigation for contravention of the rights of children and adolescents.

And although he went out to apologize to his partner Norka Gaspar, Ricardo Mendoza reappeared mocking the consequence of his bad joke.

“Chris Rock, cause, I know what you're going through. Be careful that the prosecution opens an investigation for you... and you peeled,” Ricardo wrote, labeling Chris Rock.

He also referred to the joke that ended up angering Will Smith directly. “For me Chris Rock's joke about Will Smith's wife was soft, but it's still dark humor,” he wrote.

It should be remembered that Chris Rock was slapped in the face by Will Smith for mocking the baldness of his wife, who suffers from alopecia. Although the actress has spoken openly about the evil of the complaint, it is quite a sensitive subject for her.

Ricardo Mendoza feels identified with Chris Rock. (Photo: Instagram)

These posts soon caused a stir on social networks, because although it was written in their stories, many took screenshots and took care of sharing them, reminding him of the mockery he made on a YouTube program about a sexually assaulted minor.

CRITICISMS OF RICARDO MENDOZA ARE REKINDLED

“Remember when Ricardo Mendoza came out to apologize supposedly in distress? Here is the Lord, a few weeks later, without having learned anything.” , one user wrote about the comedian's comments on his Instagram account.

“Remembering a little bit the bad joke of Ricardo Mendoza about the girl being harassed on a bus. For everything there are limits, what would you do if someone makes a joke to you every 1 min and goes to mockery and humiliation?” , said another follower.

“Ricardo Mendoza (the one who mocked a minor who was harassed on a bus): “For me the joke about Will Smith's wife was soft, it's dark humor.” Did anyone really think this moron was going to change or learn something? The stupidity is not taken away by anyone...” , said another user.

