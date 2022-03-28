Reinaldo Rueda dispatches in praise for Pékerman

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Venezuela v Bolivia - Estadio Agustin Tovar, Barinas, Venezuela - January 28, 2022 Venezuela coach Jose Pekerman. Picture taken January 28, 2022 REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

This Tuesday the Colombian National Team will play its life against Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz, which will have an old acquaintance on the bench; José Néstor Pékerman, who led the coffee team to two world cups (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) and who will now be the judge of the 'Tricolor' who is looking for a place in the Qatar 2022 repechage.

It should be recalled that, with José Néstor Pékerman, the Colombian National Team had its best performance in a world championship by reaching the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014 when he fell to the locals 2-1 and where James Rodríguez touched glory by winning the Golden Boot after finishing scorer in that contest.

The Rosarino has always shown his admiration for our country, since he has a Colombian daughter who was born when Pékerman was defending the colors of Independiente Medellín in the seventies. And despite being on the front side, the Argentine has a very special affection for Colombia.

He has led three matches at the helm of the 'Vinotinto' with a score of two defeats that he suffered at the hands of Uruguay and Argentina while his debut was with a rout against Bolivia 4-1 in home condition. Their leaders accumulate eight goals against and five in favor.

During the last press conference, Professor Reinaldo did not skimp on acknowledging the work of the former 'Albiceleste' technician prior to the match against the Venezuelan national team at the CTE Cachamay stadium.

The only option that the Colombian National Team has to qualify for Qatar 2022 is through the repechage route and it is not enough to beat Venezuela, which it has not beaten as a visitor by Qualifier since December 15, 1996, when it won 2-0 in San Cristobal with goals from Jorge Bermudez and Ivan René Valenciano.

If they achieve the three points on Venezuelan soil, Reinaldo Rueda's team will have to expect Peru to fall in Lima to Paraguay, which would give them the ticket to play the repechage against the United Arab Emirates or Australia respectively.

A draw would further complicate the situation in Colombia, because in addition to the adverse result that Ricardo Gareca's pupils must have, he will have to look to Santiago de Chile, where the Australs face the 'Charrúas'.

While the statistics are about to be broken, the truth is that the times José Néstor Pékerman faced Colombia he never lost. It should be recalled that the former Toluca coach had a successful passage through Argentina's U20.

This will be the fourth time that Rueda and Pékerman will face each other in the qualifying round where the gaucho has to win with two wins and one defeat.

