Pedro Castillo's niece obtained service orders for S/18,000 at MTC

Fany Yakely Oblitas Paredes, the political niece of President Pedro Castillo, was going to benefit from two contracts with the Ministry of Transport and Communications in the same month, the which amounted to the number of 18 thousand suns.

Oblitas Paredes, niece of Lilia Paredes, is an accountant and her service orders were won on February 4 of this year (for 6,000 soles), and on the 24th of the same month (by 12,000 soles).

The Panorama program went to the home of the president's niece, in Chorrillos, who at first denied having had the service orders. However, in the face of the evidence, he admitted it, but said it was a coincidence, despite the fact that the first order was approved only a day after it was declared capable of offering services to the State.

PROXIMITY TO PEDRO

The president's niece, on his wife's side, was also present at the oath of the head of state and, according to Panorama, would be part of the people who organized the birthday party of the president's niece.

In addition, it registers 12 visits to the Government Palace between August and October 2021.

It also records a meeting with a former adviser of the MTC ministerial office, on September 24, 2021. Fany Oblitas said that it was because she had applied for a position at Provías as “accounting analyst III” and wanted to know what the procedure was. “I did it in a personal way,” he said.

FIRST ORDER OF SERVICE

The first order is dated February 4, 2022 to give the Service for the preparation of pre-assessments and imputations of payments made by those administered in the ERM. The amount was 6 thousand soles for a month. Only one day she had done the procedure to become a supplier to the State.

Panorama indicated that the amount was collected by Fany Oblitas, who said that part of her work was to update data.

“There is an obvious ethical violation because there is a flagrant conflict of interest between a person who is close to the president, because she is the niece of the first lady and contracts with the State in such an evidently irregular manner,” said Eduardo Herrera, Executive Director of the Privy Anti-Corruption Council

SECOND ORDER OF SERVICE

The second service order was dated February 24, 2022 for Sutran, which belongs to MTC. The service was “specialized management in information management for the Sub-Management of Vehicle Control and Management.

The amount he was going to collect was 12,000 soles for three months. However, Fany Oblitas assured that he refused the order after the allegations were heard in the MTC.

