Pedro Castillo blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the economic crisis in Peru

President Pedro Castillo made use of his right to defense in the debate on the vacancy motion against the head of state, on the grounds provided for in article 113, paragraph 2, of the Constitution.

“Our economy already had high inflation due to the crisis generated by the pandemic. We received a Peru in mourning for the multiple losses, with its economy destroyed, with prices that become inaccessible if they rise so much. To this, unfortunately, was added the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that led us to this reality, that of a war economy; that is what we must face together,” he said.

News in development...



