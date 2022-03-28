AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 28, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Pedro Castillo blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the economic crisis in Peru

The Peruvian president said that we are in a “war economy” because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Newsroom Infobae

March 28, 2022

President Pedro Castillo made use of his right to defense in the debate on the vacancy motion against the head of state, on the grounds provided for in article 113, paragraph 2, of the Constitution.

“Our economy already had high inflation due to the crisis generated by the pandemic. We received a Peru in mourning for the multiple losses, with its economy destroyed, with prices that become inaccessible if they rise so much. To this, unfortunately, was added the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that led us to this reality, that of a war economy; that is what we must face together,” he said.

News in development...