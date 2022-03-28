Oscar 2022: Did Chris Rock press charges against Will Smith after being assaulted by the actor? Authorities have already spoken

This Sunday, March 27, attendees who gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed one of the most embarrassing moments in the history of the Oscars. Will Smith stood up from his seat, approached the stage and in front of it all slapped Chris Rock hard, who dared to mock Jada Pinkett's alopecia. As you recall, the actress has spoken openly about her illness but has accepted that it is a rather delicate subject for her.

Although it is true, there are many who are in favor of the attitude of the singer, another reject the violence that Smith exercised against Rock. However, this does not stop there, as the aggression was seen by everyone and the comedian has enough weapons to press charges against the protagonist of King Richard and demand a heavy sanction for him.

What will Chris Rock do? To that end, we already have an answer. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the comedian will not press charges against the winner for Best Actor at this latest Oscar gala.

“The person involved has refused to file a police report,” the authority said in a statement.

“LAPD research entities are aware of an incident between two people during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another”, it can be read.

“The person involved has refused to file a police report. If the party involved wants a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” he added.

For his part, Rock has not spoken about it either after the ceremony or through social media. Much is the expectation that is woven after this incident that shocked Will Smith fans and film lovers.

As you remember, Smith didn't just slap Rock, he also yelled at him: “Keep my wife's name out of your mouth,” silencing the audience and stunned Chris, who continued his presentation without referring more to Jada's baldness.

WILL SMITH AND HIS APOLOGIES AFTER BEATING CHRIS ROCK

Will Smith apologized to the Academy during his thank-you speech following the Oscar for Best Actor for the film King Richard. Although he did not refer directly to the incident he had starred in minutes ago, the protagonist of King Richard gave an emotional speech that would have a lot to do with what happened.

Apparently, Smith and his family would not be having a good time after the illness that Jada is facing, so touching on the subject and more as a mockery is sensitive for the Smith Pinketts.

“I know, to do what we do, we have to be able to endure abuse. You have to be able to get people to talk crazy about you. In this business, you have to be able to get people to disrespect you,” said the actor in tears.

“You have to smile and pretend that's okay. But Richard Williams (his character in King Richard) and what I love, what Denzel [Washington] told me a few minutes ago: 'In your best moments, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you, '” he added.

Will Smith concluded by addressing the Academy. After apologizing, he said he hopes that he will be invited again next year.

