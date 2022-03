The film CODA made history this Sunday by being recognized at the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony for Best Film. And it is the first time that a production from a streaming platform has won the prize for the most important category.

The drama about a deaf family directed by Sian Heder also won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, managing to beat strong contenders from traditional Hollywood studios.

*Information in development