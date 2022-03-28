María Carmen Alva asks Pedro Castillo's lawyer to tone down his voice: “You don't need to shout”

Pedro Castillo arrived in the Chamber to respond to the Plenary Congress following a second motion for vacancy. After giving his 11-minute speech, the president retired and his lawyer, José Palomino Manchego, was in charge.
During the defense, the lawyer was reading the items to download the questions to the president, when from one moment to another he was interrupted by María del Carmen Alva, president of the Congress of the Republic.
The parliamentarian also asked Castillo Terrones's lawyer to lower the tone of her voice, since apparently she would be screaming.
Faced with this, the lawyer assured that he was not shouting but that he has an energetic voice.