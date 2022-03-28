Luis Sinisterra continues to add suitors in Europe

Luis Sinisterra's good performances with Feyenoord at Everidivise have aroused the interest of several teams from the old continent who want to count on the services of the Colombian player. Currently, the former Once Caldas is concentrated with the Colombia National Team that will define next Tuesday its qualification for Qatar 2022 when he faces José Néstor Pékerman's Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz.

It should be noted that Luis Sinisterra played 65 minutes in the victory of the national team 3-0 against Bolivia, last Thursday at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla for the South American Qualifiers. This season, the 22-year-old winger has scored 18 goals with his team and is considered one of the most valuable Colombian players on the planet.

According to Transfermarkt, a portal specializing in transfers, it placed the Colombian in seventh place, with a price of 18 million euros. In June 2018, Feyenoord acquired Sinisterra's sports rights for nearly 2 million euros.

The 10 most valuable Colombian footballers:

1. Luis Diaz - 40 million

2. Davinson Sanchez - 30 million

3. Duvan Zapata - 30 million

4. Luis Fernando Muriel - 22 million

5. Yerry Mina - 20 million

6. Wilmar Barrios - 20 million

7. Luis Sinisterra - 18 million

8. Jhon Cordoba - 17 million

9. Rafael Santos Borre - 17 million

10. Matheus Uribe - 16 million.

According to the media from the old continent, there are several teams interested in Luis Sinisterra. First of all, it became known that Atlético de Madrid in Spain would have asked about the Santander-born del Quilichao, as it was also known in recent days that Real Betis has him in their plans for next season the coffee maker.

While in Italy it is said that AC Milan, the current leader of Serie A, would like to win the signing of Luis Sinisterra and there is also talk that a Premier League major is behind goals from the talented Colombian.

On the other hand, Luis Sinisterra referred to the comments of the Colombian press when they asked him about the brand-new addition of Liverpool from England, Luis Díaz.

Also, during an interview with the newspaper Marca, the Feyenoord player talked about what he can bring to 'La Tricolor' in these two crucial games of the qualifying round.

