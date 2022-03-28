Karelim López paid 95,000 soles for Bruno Pacheco's daughter's party, according to tax statement





Since it was found, in the bathroom of the Government Palace, near the office of the then secretary, Bruno Pacheco, the sum of 20 thousand dollars. The former Secretary General of Palacio de Gobierno, Bruno Pacheco has begun to speak at the Public Prosecutor's Office and revealed that businesswoman Karelim López was the one who paid the 95,000 soles that cost her daughter's birthday party, according to Latina, a media outlet that had access to her statement to the Ministry Audience.

According to this testimony, Pacheco was not aware of this party and that it was a surprise on the part of the businesswoman and that he did not attend. She also revealed that Lopez is the godmother of communion of her daughter.

In another of his statements, Pacheco asserted that the $20,000 found in the bathroom of his office, he said that it was a “pig” among his brothers to pay lawyer Fernando Ugaz for his defense and that by coincidence they found in two envelopes during the search, a version he had already given before the Inspection Commission of the Congress of the Republic.

“I am clear that I have never had money saved in the Palace. As I indicated I had only s/50 per week for my expenses. I sought legal defense in charge of Fernando Ugaz Zegarra, who asked me to pay $20,000; payment that I had to make on November 19, 2021,” Pacheco told the Prosecutor's Office.

THE ORIGIN OF THE 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS

“On November 19, I moved to the Government Palace. Having the money in two packages of 10 thousand dollars in my pockets, I chose to leave it safely in the toilet closet, where I had my personal clothes. I left it in a shoebox. I want to point out that the money was neither in the toilet tank nor near the toilet,” said Pacheco.

PACHECO DENIES OWNING PROPERTY

“I don't have any property. The only thing is that I have a disused Tico AOD840 undercarriage vehicle. I bought it in 1985 and paid approximately 3 thousand soles”, said Bruno Pacheco at first.

In turn, he told what his salary was as a teacher, before assuming the position of Secretary General of Palacio. “2,200 soles per month as appointed professor. Of which the trial of alimony and some debts is affected,” he said.

As Secretary General, with the discounts, Bruno Pacheco received a salary of S/ 19′400, and when asked what his expenses were, when he held the post. “They were small, since I had mobility and food inside the Palace and it was what was necessary. Regarding my family, I gave my BCP holding card to the mother of my daughters. The mother took care of my family's expenses and gave me approximately s/50 for my personal expenses,” he added

However, Bruno Pacheco said he did not have any proof of the transaction, but that he would ask the lawyer.

Pacheco is being investigated for allegedly exerting pressure on Sunat to favor certain companies. Due to the proceedings against him, he faces two impediments to his departure from the country.

