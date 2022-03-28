Ideal for astronauts: they create a genetically modified lettuce that helps bones

The team of researchers, led by Kevin Yates, a biochemist at the University of California-Davis, in the United States, modified the plant using a variant of parathyroid hormone (PTH), known for its effectiveness, to intervene in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus metabolism in the body.

The researchers created a lettuce capable of producing a hormone that stimulates bone formation. Its seeds could be grown on the International Space Station and on future trips to Mars, where the lack of gravity reduces the bone mass of crew members. This would help astronauts mitigate their bone loss by simply eating a salad. According to them, with 300 grams of lettuce a day, astronauts could obtain the amount needed to avoid bone problems.

“Right now, the astronauts on the International Space Station are doing certain exercises to try to maintain their bone mass,” Yates said, “but they don't usually stay there for more than six months.” NASA is preparing to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

However, a manned mission to Mars would take about 10 months to arrive and the astronauts would stay about a year to study the planet before making the journey back to Earth. Some studies indicate an average loss of more than 1% of bone material for each month spent in space. This three-year trip could favor travelers' vulnerability to osteopenia and, later, to osteoporosis.

This type of lettuce could also help prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis in regions of the Earth with limited resources and without access to traditional medicines (Pexels)

As an alternative and with the help of NASA, Yates and his colleagues Somen Nandi and Karen McDonald, also from the University of California-Davis, came up with a way for crew members to produce that substance themselves: lettuce. “Astronauts can carry transgenic seeds, which are very small and grow them as if they were normal lettuces,” said Nandi, “so they could use plants to synthesize pharmaceuticals such as PTH and then eat them.”

The team also wants to check how GM lettuce grows on the International Space Station and whether it produces the same amount of PTH as it does on Earth. Regarding its taste, although the researchers have not yet tested it because its safety has not been established, they expect that it will be very similar to that of a normal lettuce, like most other transgenic plants. Experiments conducted on the International Space Station confirmed that normal lettuce can be grown in this very limited environment.

There are still several phases before it can reach the astronauts as food. Researchers need to optimize PTH expression levels and then test the strain's ability to safely prevent bone loss in animal models and human clinical trials.

NASA is preparing to send humans to Mars in the 2030s. Making supplies during a mission could reduce costs and avoid physical damage, especially on longer expeditions such as missions to Mars (Pexels)

“I would be very surprised if, by the time we send astronauts to Mars, plants are not being used to produce pharmaceuticals and other beneficial compounds,” Yates said.

In addition to its benefits for future space travelers, the researchers stated that this type of vegetable could also help prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis in regions of the Earth with limited resources and without access to traditional medicines.

For the research, several types of modified lettuce were examined and it was concluded that 10 to 12 milligrams of PTH are obtained per kilo of lettuce. That means that with 380 grams of lettuce a day, an astronaut could get all the parathyroid needed to avoid bone problems.

When asked about the benefits of transgenic lettuce, David Reid, the doctor and professor emeritus of rheumatology at the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, stressed that this finding “could be useful in terms of treating osteoporosis”

Lettuce has many benefits for the body, such as fiber and water. Large amounts of lettuce can be consumed and will always provide high nutritional value (Pexels)

“The development of foods for the treatment of common diseases in the population has been something that has been done for a long time, one example is that in Chile flours are fortified with folic acid in order to prevent diseases in the fetus during pregnancy,” said Rafael Quiroga, a food engineer from Sodexo, Chile. The specialist also stressed that genetically modified foods could be an important contribution to the treatment of diseases faced by today's society, “on a daily and less invasive basis such as pharmacological treatments”

On the other hand, Eliana Reyes, a physician, nutritionist and director of the School of Nutrition of the Universidad de Los Andes, indicated that “we should not look bad at foods that were genetically operated, since it is a great advance that lettuce can be grown in space . This shows that genetically modified or transgenic foods are not necessarily a bad thing because they are used to improve human health.”

the researchers stated that this type of vegetable could also help prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis in regions of the Earth with limited resources and without access to traditional medicines (Pexels)

Lettuce has many benefits for the body, such as fiber and water. Large amounts of lettuce can be consumed and they will always provide high nutritional value

Yetes and his team presented their first findings at the American Chemical Society in San Diego. And while the final results of the experiment are still at an early stage, the researchers expressed that this could be good news not only for astronauts, but also for all people.

KEEP READING: