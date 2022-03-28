ICC: 82.7% of Peruvians believe that if Pedro Castillo is vacated they should all leave

If the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo Terrones, were vacated this Monday, March 28 in Congress, 82.7% of those surveyed by CPI believe that everyone should leave, including Parliament, and that elections should be called generals immediately.

Faced with the question “If new presidential elections were to be called, which of these two options do you most agree with?” the results were as follows:

- That only the new president of Peru be elected, to replace President Pedro Castillo and that the current Congress of the Republic should continue: 12.7%.

- The election of both the new president of the country and a new Congress of the Republic: 82.7%.

- You don't know/ don't think: .6%.

The survey revealed by the Panorama program also indicates that 53.6% agree with the vacancy of Castillo Terrones, while 42.1% disagree. 4.3% don't know or think.

Omar Castro, general manager of CPI, explained that, in the southern and central highlands of the country, the people surveyed are against vacancy by up to 62.3%, while the coast and northern highlands of Peru have the highest rates in favor of vacancy, which reaches 55.5%

CONGRESS WITH MORE DISAPPROVAL

As for the discharge of the head of state, this shows an increase compared to December. 68.4% disapprove of Pedro Castillo's management, while 23.1% approve it. 8.5% do not know or think.

But the questioning of the Congress of the Republic is much greater. Disapproval reaches 76.7%, while 16.1% agree. 7.2% do not know or think.

“The population is tired and wants that, if there are new elections, the president and the Congress of the Republic be changed,” said Omar Castro.

The CPI survey was conducted from March 21 to 25, 2022 with 500 interviewees. The margin of error is ± 4.4 pts.

IEP SURVEY

On Sunday, the newspaper La República also published an IEP survey, whose figures are not much different from that of the ICC. 8 out of 10 people (80%) consider that the most convenient thing for the country is the call for new general elections (of the president and the Congress) if Pedro Castillo were to be vacated. In this scenario, only 9% believe that Vice President Dina Boluarte should be the one to assume the presidency, and barely 5% believe that congressmen should be kept.

On the other hand, it was also revealed that people are not very interested in following what is happening in national politics. Only 45% of respondents said they knew the message that President Castillo gave to Congress on March 15.

Finally, President Pedro Castillo reached his maximum disapproval this month: 68% do not support his administration.

The IEP survey was conducted from 21 to 24 March 2022 with 1,201 interviewees distributed in 24 departments. The margin of error is ± 2.8 pts.

VACANCY IN DEBATE

It should be recalled that the plenary session of the Congress of the Republic will meet this Monday from 3 p.m. to discuss and vote on the vacancy request of the Presidency of the Republic, requested by Motion of the Order of Business 2148. The Speaker of Parliament, María del Carmen Alva, also convened, at 10 a.m., the Board of Spokespersons to define how vacancies will be discussed.

