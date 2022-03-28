Hugo Sánchez offered to lead the Tri for Qatar 2022: “I would go for free”

During a live ESPN program, Hugo Sánchez raised his hand to lead Mexico (Video: ESPN)

Given the constant criticism that Gerardo Tata Martino has received for his work with the Mexican National Team, both fans and sports commentators started a debate on who should replace the Argentine strategist for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

And who did not hesitate for a moment to say that he can have a better result with the Tri was Hugo Sánchez. The coach and former Mexican player said that he could take the reins of the national team and would even do so without charging.

During the broadcast of ESPN's Fútbol Picante program, Sánchez spoke about the possibility that exists for him to assume the direction of the Aztec team if they ever fire Tata Martino. When José Ramón Fernández questioned him about who would be the ideal candidate to replace Gerardo, Faitelson joked with Hugol to propose.

This is how the pentapichichi did not hide his illusion of returning to the tricolor bench and affirmed that if the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) considers it and calls him in the future, it would accept without any problem.

*Information in development