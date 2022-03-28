“Help Reduce Violence and Crime”: Alfredo del Mazo supported AMLO's programs

ZUMPANGO, ESTADO DE MÉXICO, 22SEPTIEMBRE2021.- Inauguración de la Feria Aeroespacial México (FAME) 2021 en las instalaciones donde se realiza la construcción del Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA). FOTO: MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The governor of the State of Mexico (Edomex), Alfredo del Mazo Maza, supported the programs promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for the rehabilitation and creation of spaces to bring youth closer to sports and recreation. Through social networks, the Tabasqueño announced that he went to the municipality of Ecatepec in order to supervise the urban improvement works in the Bicentennial Park.

In this regard, the standard-bearer of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Edomex stressed the importance of rescuing and rehabilitating spaces for Mexicans. “We appreciate the impetus of these projects because in addition to rescuing public space, it promotes family coexistence, the practice of sport, integration, values and also helps to reduce violence and crime,” said the president.

Likewise, the PRI politician stressed that the more spaces where children and young people play sports and where they live as a family, the more likely they are to move away from violent contexts, especially in Ecatepec, one of the most populated municipalities in the whole country.

Alfredo del Mazo highlighted the importance of rescuing recreational spaces (Photo: Twitter/ @lopezobrador_)

For its part, AMLO indicated that together with Iztapalapa, Nezahualcoyotl and Tijuana, Ecatepec is one of the areas with the highest rate of marginalized population, so urban revitalization works in the Bicentennial Park aim to generate recreational spaces for the population.

Thus, the Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, Román Meyer, indicated that the park located in Santa María Tulpetlac will provide assistance to more than 150,000 inhabitants and stressed that within two months the work will be tendered for a second phase with another 12 hectares, thus adding up to approximately 20, with an estimated investment of 280 to 300 million pesos.

The project architect also pointed out that the project's strategy consisted of transforming the landscape and creating a series of terraces to achieve a natural infiltration of the water, as well as to tear down the perimeter wall that kept the park closed and the construction of different roadways in the facilities to generate living areas and play areas for girls and boys.

This Sunday, the Tabasqueño also went to the Iztapalapa mayor's office in Mexico City (CDMX), where he was accompanied by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Clara Brugada, mayor of the aforementioned demaration, in order to visit one of the Utopias, which are part of the project to rebuild cultural and sports spaces.

AMLO visited Iztapalapa City Hall together with the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum (Photo: Facebook Andrés Manuel López Obrador)

In his speech, the Chief Executive recalled the reflection of the text “The Utopia” by the Uruguayan writer, Eduardo Galeano: “It is a dream turned into reality”. “Galeano said that utopia was what we had at a distance and that we walked at a distance to that place, that place, to achieve our dream and it kept us away and we had to keep walking,” he said.

From the headquarters “Aculco”, in the Escuadrón 201 neighborhood, Mayor Clara Brugada explained to the president, that the social, cultural and sports programs that these complexes offer from nbsp; free way in the 12 utopias installed in the demarcation. In this vein, Andrés Manuel intervened to ask the local president to explain the free admission, this, with a humorous tone and endorsing her commitment to “not lie”.

On 23 November, Mayor Brugada inaugurated Utopia Olini and called on all the inhabitants of the demarcation to enjoy the sports infrastructure, cultural, recreational and social, all of which are free to use, built on 100 thousand square meters.

