Elon Musk wants to create his own social network to deal with Twitter

Elon Musk published a series of tweets proposing to set up a new social network that could compete with giants such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. According to him, a platform on which the right to freedom of expression can really exist.

“Since Twitter serves as the de facto public forum and failing to comply with the principles of freedom of expression fundamentally undermines democracy, what should be done?” , the founder of Tesla tweeted. “Is a new platform necessary?” , continued in a second tweet.

To respond to one person, Elon Musk went so far as to say that he imagined creating a new social network that respects freedom of expression.

If this discourse critical of free speech sounds familiar, it's because Donald Trump, the controversial former president of the United States, has also made this kind of criticisms. And, like Elon Musk, he created a replacement social network called 'Truth' promising to censor without users.

Elon Musk. (photo: Twitter)

Why is Elon Musk excessively questioning freedom of expression on Twitter and planning to create a new social network? In the days before these tweets, the CEO of SpaceX conducted a survey in which he asked if they believed that Twitter respected freedom of expression. An investigation that publicly won the 'No' option, obtaining a 70% number of votes.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and, until several months ago CEO of Twitter, responded to Elon Musk saying that Twitter recommendations should be clearly chosen by users. It is an idea that the tycoon has publicly expressed in the past.

Elon Musk poll on 28/03/2022. (photo: Twitter)

This is not the only controversy that Elon Musk has been involved in in recent weeks. In the list, it can be seen that a big stir was created when it was revealed that he had asked for a surrogate mother, and that he had a second daughter with singer Grimes.

At the same time, he challenged Vladimir Putin, the current president of Russia, to a war in which Ukraine's freedom would be threatened.

And, in the case of not enough, Grimes also made some controversial statements about the tycoon, assuring that he sometimes lives below the poverty line.

Elon Musk. (Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters)

Truth, Donald Trump's social network that is also against Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump launched on the App Store his own social network, Truth Social, citing posts by an executive related to the project published during the trial session of the application.

“We are preparing for the launch in the Apple Store on Monday, February 21,” he said in one of the answers to the questions of guest users.

True Social. (photo: reuters/Dado Ruvic)

According to images on the App Store, Truth Social is quite similar to Twitter , Trump's favorite social network before it was permanently banned following the Capitol riots. In fact, the former president used to deliver important news and messages through this channel.

“What makes Truth Social different? We are a social media platform free of political discrimination”, can be seen in the description available on the Apple App Store.

Truth Social on the App Store. (photo: ENTER.CO)

The only requirement of the app is that the published content must be 'completely true'. To participate in the chats, you have to register and create a profile, after which you can follow personal connections through followers, posts and likes.

Yes, basically and as mentioned earlier, it works like the social network founded by Jack Dorsey.

KEEP READING







