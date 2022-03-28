FOTO DE ARCHIVO. La gente camina en una calle llena de gente mientras los nuevos casos de la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19), impulsada por la variante Omicron, están aumentando, en Lima, Perú el 12 de enero de 2022. Foto tomada el 12 de enero de 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

COVID-19: Peru records 303 new cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours





Coronavirus continues to attack. Peru continues to increase the number of positives and this can be seen after the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health, which until 22:00 p.m. on March 26, 2022 confirmed the appearance of 403 new infected with COVID-19 in the country.

The figure mentioned corresponds only to the last Saturday and the number of deaths on the same day is 12 in total.

According to the statement issued by Minsa and the COVID-19 Situational Room, there is an increase in discard tests carried out, along with the increase in positive cases in the country. This is the information collected from the start of the pandemic until March 26, 2022.

- People sampled 28 million 566,991

- Negative results 25 million 021,588

- Confirmed cases 3 million 545,403

This is the situation of #COVID19 in Peru until 22:00 hours on March 26.

The following information is obtained regarding the cases confirmed during the last Saturday:

- People sampled 55 186

- Confirmed cases 303

HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERED

Minsa confirmed that Peru is in a third wave and this is due to the number of infections the country has had in recent weeks. In the case of hospitalized patients, it was found that there are a total of 1377 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19.

For patients with critical health, the figure is 501 in total. These are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with mechanical ventilation.

In addition, in the report issued by the official health entity, it is verified that to date there are 3 million 577, 578 people who have overcome the disease, and were discharged from medical care in a health facility or completed a period of home isolation.

Another figure to consider is the number of people who were discharged last Saturday, which total 34.

DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19

The number of deaths in the country to date is 212,128 in total and despite the number of deaths, it is estimated that this third wave will not mass deaths and only remain in contagion; however, we must not let our guard down and continue with health measures in order to avoid contagion.

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination in Peru

According to MINSA, as of 18:01 p.m. on March 27, 2022, a total of 66′833′194 doses applied against COVID-19 have been applied.

This is the situation of vaccination against #COVID19 in Peru until 18:01 hours on March 27.

However, 12′332′928 are immunized with the booster dose, which leads to a 69.73 per cent increase in booster doses in the vulnerable population.

These figures show that 43.2% are vaccinated with booster doses of the general population.

