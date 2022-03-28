Chumel Torres criticized Will Smith for beating Chris Rock: “Go to therapy”

One of the moments that marked the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, and which will surely be remembered for many years, was Will Smith's blow to comedian Chris Rock after he made an offensive joke against the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

This violent reaction was applauded by some, but criticized by others, as they pointed out that it was not the right way to defend their partner for the ridicule received due to their alopecia problem that Rock took to humiliate her from the stage.

Other users took a different path and defended the comedian, mentioned that he had simply made a harmless joke. Added to these statements was that of influencer Chumel Torres, who has been identified as sexist and racist for some of his comments and “jokes” he has made.

On this occasion, from his Twitter profile he questioned Will Smith about the slap, because he shared the video of the exact moment and accompanied it with a sour message to “send him to therapy” for not having” understood” Rock's joke.

(Photo: Twitter)

Later, in a second tweet, he hypothesized what motivated the winner of the Best Actor Award and assured that it was Jada herself who asked her to defend her after listen to the offensive comment he used for the joke.

“He laughs. Not her. A second passes and he hits him. My hypothesis: Will Smith, victim of the 'are you going to allow this. Debatan'”, wrote the controversial host of El Pulso de la República.

Another personality who also criticized Will Smith's attitude was the writer Sergio Zurita. Likewise, from social networks, he shared a gif of the awkward moment experienced at the 2022 Oscars and mentioned that Rock's joke was “harmless”, in addition to the fact that this situation could provoke a fascist “regime” due to the danger that comedy could run.

“But what no one could have predicted was the blow that Will Smith gave to Chis Rock for making a harmless joke about Smith's wife. When comedy is in danger, fascism rears its head,” wrote the actor.

The world of entertainment was not the only one to comment on this blow, but also the sport was added. Among the figures was Miguel Layún, a player of Club America, who decided to stand on the opposite side and back Smith.

The writings Sergio Zurita also questioned the actor (Photo: Twitter)

“If the context of what happened with #WillSmith in the #Oscars is real... I take my hat off for standing up and defending his wife above any protocol of such an event!!” , wrote the athlete.

However, this comment caused a wave of hate against him, as people indicated that it only normalized violence, which has left several crises in the country, such as what happened in the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro or with the homicides in the country.

Therefore, he decided to write a second tweet asking netizens not to be angry about this issue, and he said he could enjoy the exchange of views with others to expand the discussion on the topic.

He finally launched a question to his followers related to the use of his tweet in people's instant messaging groups to open a conversation about what happened on March 27.

“Did anyone else have an exchange of opinions in a chat with amig @s about what happened with Will Smith and reframed my tweet? (Curiosity) I do,” said the Americanist.

