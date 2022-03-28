Castillo before the plenary session of the Congress: “I am loyal to my commitments and to my values, I am here for Peru”

Pedro Castillo arrived at the Congress of the Republic to answer the various questions against him, which have led him for the second time to a motion for vacancy. Arriving at the set time and together with his lawyer José Félix Palomino, the president addressed the people for more than 10 minutes and rejected this measure brought by parliament.

“I am here to show my utmost respect for the Constitutional State and its control tools in line with the speech I gave to you on July 28, 2021. I will continue to work with all my might to consolidate the institutionality, I attend this democratic house to defend myself from the order of the vacancy motion of the day, which makes a request for vacancy by the President of the Republic and at that event I not only speak to you congressmen, but through you I approach and address once again to my people subject to the rules of democracy that allowed a rural teacher to become president and with the burden of responsibility and I will always be giving my face to the country,” he said.