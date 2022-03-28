Ate: Criminals deceive a child by assuring him that his father would go to jail and empty his house

Last Friday, a 12-year-old boy was deceived by at least two criminals who took advantage of the fact that the minor was at home, alone with his 6-year-old brother, and assured him that his father would go to jail if he did not hand over all the valuables from his home, located in Ate Vitarte.

The mother, who had gone out for a moment to buy the children's school supplies, told the news program Buenos Dias Peru that her son was first called on the landline to tell him that his father had been the protagonist of an accident and that he had mistakenly killed a girl who sold candy on the street.

They also assured her that the alleged mother of the deceased child had asked to be given valuable things to her in exchange for not reporting her father. The whole story was completely false.

WITH DECEPTIONS

In addition, they mentioned to the minor that they knew that his father had a laptop and told him to put everything in a backpack so that he could give it to someone else.

The boy, who feared what might happen to his father, put in his backpack a laptop, a cell phone, jewelry, perfumes and other valuables that he went out to meet the scammers.

They even told him to look at the place where he was going to deliver the backpack, there was no security camera.

They also asked him not to call his father or mother because they were busy trying to solve the alleged accident; however, they pretended to be their parent, imposing a faint voice like that of someone injured, to tell him to give up everything of value because “material things can be recovered, but life cannot”.

Finally, the minor went to the crossroads between Nicolás Ayllón and Santa Lucia avenues, just a few meters from his home, where he handed the backpack to a woman, who told him to return home to take care of his brother.

REPORT THE SCAM

“Mommy, I already gave things to the man, I handed him laptop, cell phone”, was what the boy said to the mother after handing over the backpack.

The parent, who did not want to reveal her identity to avoid reprisals, commented that the offenders already had information about the family and knew at what time the child was alone at home.

In addition, he also pointed out that security cameras may have caught the scammers since, although the juvenile told the criminals that there were no cameras in the place because he did not know how to differentiate them, they do exist in the area.

These images will be important to get information about the woman who took the backpack. The complaint was filed at the Salamanca police station.

OTHER SCAMS

Another common type of scams are computer scams that continue to grow in Peru. The High Technology Crime Investigations Division of the Peruvian National Police receives about 45 reports of this type of crime a day, from all regions of the country.

“Within cybercrime, the most prevalent modality is computer fraud, which can be through card cloning. There is also fraud in electronic commerce or in transactions and transactions that could occur in banking. This type of crime represents almost 80% of the complaints currently being received by this direction,” Erick Ángeles, head of this area, told the Andean Agency in early January.

