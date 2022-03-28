Alexis Henríquez criticizes the leadership of Nacional for the mismanagement in recent years

Football Soccer - Atletico Nacional v Kashima Antlers - FIFA Club World Cup Semi Final - Suita City Football Stadium, Osaka, Japan - 14/12/16 Atletico Nacional's Alexis Henriquez and teammates remonstrate with referee Viktor Kassai after he awarded a penalty to Kashima Antlers Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Talking about Alexis Henríquez is going back to the most glorious years of Atlético Nacional that dominated the local tournament for almost a decade. The now former player is part of the club's golden history, and it's no wonder, since together with Franco Armani, they are the most winning players of the institution with 13 titles each.

Currently, Alexis Henríquez is dedicated to preparing as a coach since in the near future he longs to take on the challenge of taking over the reins of a Colombian professional football team. He spends his free time watching football and sharing with his family.

In 2020, former Once Caldas announced that he was leaving professional football after a successful career in which he won 16 titles in which two Copas Libertadores stand out; one with the 'White-White' in 2004 and in 2016 with Atlético Nacional. In addition, he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2017 with the painting 'Purdolaga'.

His strong temperament always characterized him on and off the courts, which led him to wear the Nacional captain's band for many years.

In dialogue with the newspaper El Colombiano, Alexis Henríquez told about various aspects of his life and of course he talked about the present of the club of his loves; Atlético Nacional.

First of all, the samarium referred to his retirement from the courts and stressed the importance of having obtained the cardboard that certifies him as a coach, since this helped him understand that it was time to hang the guayos.

He also commented that he has no desire to direct, but he clarifies that he is ready thanks to theoretical preparation combined with the experience he acquired while he was an active player.

At the moment he has not had any approaches with Atlético Nacional to work for the club, however, his younger brother plays as a winger and is part of the inferior process of the paisa team. Similarly, the former counsel questioned the management of the directives in recent years.

On the other hand, he had words of praise for Hernán Darío Herrera who is in charge of the 'King of Copas' on an interim basis, however he expressed his concern that his future is uncertain in the institution.

