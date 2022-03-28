Alejandra Cuevas regains her freedom

Alejandra Cuevas (69 years old) has regained her freedom. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ordered the immediate release of the woman who has been held in Santa Martha Acatitla prison for 528 days, accused by the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, of the homicide by omission of the death of her brother Federico. There was never any hard evidence to hold this woman accountable. Even the Court determined that the crime figure for which he has been imprisoned since October 2020 does not even exist.

Unanimously, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Alejandra Cuevas, considering the crime for which he is accused non-existent. The Court also noted that there was no omission of health care for Federico Gertz, but they also pointed out that Laura Morán, much less her daughter, could not be charged for this responsibility.

Meanwhile, Alonso Castillo, son of Alejandra Cuevas, commented to Infobae Mexico that he unanimously expects the 11 ministers and ministers to order the immediate release of his mother after analyzing the substance of the matter, saying that she is “an innocent woman who has been imprisoned for 528 days without having committed a crime and with a figure which does not even exist in the country's criminal law”.

He also noted that since the beginning of the case, the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, has subjected his family to persecution. He added that this “tragedy” would hopefully serve as a nationwide precedent for generations to come.

In September 2015, Federico Gertz Manero, brother of the current Mexican prosecutor, died. He was 82 years old and the cause of his death was the deterioration of his health. Alejandro Gertz blamed his brother's romantic partner, who at that time was 88 years old and almost 50 years old for being with him. Alejandro accused her of homicide for omission of care. To the lawsuit he added that woman's daughters. One was Laura, mother-in-law of the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo. She disappeared from the case. The other is Alejandra Cuevas Morán, arrested on October 27, 2020 while traveling with her son Gonzalo on Paseo de la Reforma.

In desperation to free their mother, their sons Ana Paula, Alonso and Gonzalo Castillo Cuevas began a kind of negotiation with the prosecutor: they handed over everything he asked for through intermediaries, such as the delivery of works of art belonging to his brother, 3.5 million pesos from a shared account of the couple and the resignation from Laura Morán to the monthly pension that Federico had left him.

But Alejandra Cuevas was not released. In February 2021, the Fourth Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City confirmed a formal prison order. He considered her “accessory guarantor” of Federico's health, that is, secondary responsible for his health. His mother, Laura, was the only one in charge of Federico's health. Nor can it be called a guarantor because, according to Mexican law, it was not in a position to be taken as such.

(photo children outside SCJN)

“The death cannot be attributed to Mrs. (Alejandra), because there is no express provision in the applicable regulations whereby a person can acquire the status of 'accessory' guarantor in the duty of care required of another person,” the Court considers in the bill that ministers discuss this Monday and which seeks to grant him a plain and plain protection to the 69-year-old woman, as well as her immediate release.

Then, in mid-September, the Fifth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City granted an amparo that rescinded the arrest warrants against Alejandra Cuevas and Laura Morán. The Attorney General's Office (FGR), led by Alejandro Gertz Manero, then challenged the amparo.

Then three magistrates of the First Collegiate Criminal Court of the First Circuit of Mexico City were going to decide whether the appeal proceeded or not. For practical purposes, there was a high possibility that Alejandra Cuevas would then regain her freedom... until, in an unexpected turn, the Mexican Court attracted the case last November by order of the Mexican prosecutor. The presiding minister, Arturo Zaldívar, argued that they decided to do so because, while the case was being decided in the courts, there was a danger of influences that did not give room to impartiality of justice.

Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán was in charge of preparing the draft for discussion in plenary, which took place on March 15. His proposal was inclined to return the case to capital courts. But all the other ministers voted against it, considering that the case should be thoroughly studied. Even five spoke out for freeing Alejandra Cuevas at that time, but there was one vote missing for that to be a reality.

(photo children outside SCJN)

When thoroughly studied, a new project was necessary. It was now in charge of Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez. In his proposal, which is being discussed on March 28, the prosecutor of justice ruled for granting the locked woman plain and plain protection and ordering her immediate release, stressing that the crime of which she is accused does not even exist.

“This Full Court considers this reasoning to be well-founded and sufficient to grant it amparo in a smooth and plain manner (...) the responsible criminal chamber ignored the principle of legality, in its aspect of exact application of criminal law, because it validated the existence of a guarantor status, which it called 'accessory', without being found provided for in article 16 of the Criminal Code for the Federal District, now Mexico City (...) without legal backing, considered that the complainant had to avoid the death of the now deceased,” says part of the document.





(HERE IS PENDING PARAGRAPH OF DEPARTURE THAT I WILL SEND)









KEEP READING:



