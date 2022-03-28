After the attack on Chris Rock, Will Smith said that “violence is poisonous”: “My behavior was unacceptable”

After the attack on Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony that went around the world, Will Smith said that “violence is poisonous” and apologized: “My behavior was unacceptable.”

The full message:

Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

I'd like to apologize publicly to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, to the producers of the show, to everyone in attendance and to everyone who watched it around the world. I'd like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tainted what has been a magnificent journey for all of us.

I'm a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will

