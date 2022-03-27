Zelensky said that he thoroughly studies the issue of neutrality of Ukraine in the negotiations with Russia

06-12-2021 El presidente de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelensky POLITICA TWITTER / VOLODIMIR ZELENSKY

The issue of Ukraine's “neutrality”, one of the central points of negotiations with Russia to end the conflict, is being “thoroughly studied,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said Sunday in an interview with Russian media.

One of the clauses of the negotiations is that of “security guarantees and neutrality, the nuclear-weapon-free status of our State,” he said in the online interview, published on the Ukrainian presidential administration's Telegram channel.

“We are willing to accept it,” he continued. “This point of the negotiations (...) is under discussion, it is being studied in depth,” he said.

“But I don't want it to be another document in the style of the Budapest Memorandum,” he added, referring to the agreements signed by Russia in 1994 guaranteeing the integrity and security of three former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, in exchange for renouncing nuclear weapons inherited from the USSR.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet earlier this week in Turkey for a new round of face-to-face negotiations, both sides announced.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, quoted by Russian agencies, also announced a new round of talks, but said they would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, without specifying the venue.

“During today's videoconference discussions [Sunday] it was decided to hold the next round face-to-face in Turkey from 28 to 30 March,” the Ukrainian negotiator said on Facebook.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Presidential Advisor Vladimir Medinsky attends a session at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Stock Photo

So far, the two sides have met in person on three occasions — on 28 February, 3 March and 7 March — in Belarusian territory, while on the 10th Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba met in Antalya respectively.

Since then, negotiations have taken place almost daily in the format of videoconference at the level of both delegations and working groups, which both sides consider “difficult”.

“The negotiation process is very difficult,” said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday, denied any “consensus” with Moscow.

A little earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had assured that Russia and Ukraine agreed on four of the six points of the negotiation.

Among these he cited Ukraine's refusal to join NATO, the recognition of Russian as a co-official language, as well as concessions regarding demilitarization and “collective security”.

On the contrary, Erdogan said, Ukraine is not willing to negotiate the cession of Crimea to Russia or recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, something that has already been made clear by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky himself on several occasions.

In turn, it has admitted that Ukraine will never join NATO, and has therefore demanded security guarantees from the international community, including Russia, in exchange for renouncing that aspiration of the State.

“There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey,” Kuleba said, however, but praised Ankara's “diplomatic efforts” to end the war.

With information from AFP and EFE)

