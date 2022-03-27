Why “vulture bees” abandoned nectar to feed on corpses

There are some bees, belonging to a little-known tropical species without a sting, commonly called “vulture bees”, which developed the ability to eat only meat. This rare behavior was motivated by a very intense competition for nectar.

In this way his gut has evolved, making it more like that of vultures than that of other bees. All these adaptations are complemented by changes in the microbiota, the intestinal flora, to allow the digestion of other compounds related to the new diet.

In this way, they established new symbiotic relationships with some microbes found in the intestines of vultures and other animals that feed on carrion. The baskets that stingless bees have on their hind legs to collect pollen, were used by these vulture bees to collect meat.

The intestinal flora of vulture bees is enriched with new bacteria that their relatives do not have, similar to those found in vultures, hyenas and other scavengers. These bacteria serve to protect them from the pathogens that appear in carrion. Any human being could become seriously ill because these microbes in the flesh release very potent and harmful toxins.

It is not yet known whether it was the carnivorous lifestyle of bees that influenced the growth of these microbes, or whether bacteria were the ones that allowed the carnivorous diet. A change in diet could have modified the flora, over time, but it is also possible that this change has allowed variation in diet, or that both may have interacted to generate that evolutionary adaptation.

These bees that feed on meat, rather than pollen, are able to store honey in separate chambers in their hives.

