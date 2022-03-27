Ukrainian authorities said the US “has no objection” to Poland handing over fighter jets

U.S. President Joe Biden joins a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Marriott Hotel, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Ukraine assured on Saturday that the United States does not object to Poland giving it fighter planes to face the Russian invasion, despite the fact that the pentagon had previously rejected that proposal.

“The United States has no objection to the transfer of airplanes. Therefore, the ball is now on the roof of Poland,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a letter sent to AFP.

Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov met during the day in Warsaw with US President Joe Biden, who is visiting Poland to strengthen their support for this NATO member country, which borders Ukraine.

After meeting with Ukrainian officials, along with US Secretaries of State and Defense Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, the president met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Polish President Andrzej Duda receiving US President Joe Biden (Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS)

Earlier this month, the Pentagon had rejected the transfer of fighter jets from Poland to Kiev to fight Russian forces as “high risk”, which at the time meant a jar of cold water for Ukraine in its bid to achieve more air firepower.

“Ukraine is in critical need of more fighter jets,” Kuleba said, insisting that Kiev needed them to “strike a balance in the sky” and prevent Russia from “killing more civilians.”

Poland has already expressed support for a plan to transfer its Soviet-era MiG-29s to Ukraine via a US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

Biden assured that his commitment to the defense of Poland and other NATO member countries is “sacred”, and that the stability of Europe is “of crucial importance” to the United States.

06-12-2021 The President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky POLITICS TWITTER//VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

During the meeting in Warsaw, Duda told Biden that Poles have a “huge sense of being threatened”; a fear that Russia might attack their territory after it invaded Ukraine.

“We see Article 5 as a sacred obligation. A sacred obligation. You can count on that. Their freedom is ours,” Biden told Duda.

The US president considered it essential that NATO remain “absolutely, completely and totally united, without separation in its views”, and that it act “in unison”.

In turn, he said that this is the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his goal of “separating the eastern flank” of NATO from the western one.

US President Joe Biden participates in Warsaw in a bilateral meeting with a Polish delegation to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

“Stability in Europe is of crucial importance to the United States,” Biden stressed.

Saturday's meeting with Ukrainian officials marked Biden's first meeting with a Ukrainian official since the beginning of the Russian invasion, and discussed “future efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory,” according to the White House.

After the meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed “cautious optimism” about the future of US assistance to Ukraine, and said in a tweet that Biden had told him: “Ukraine has inspired the whole world.”

Biden will end his European tour this Saturday with a meeting with Ukrainian refugees and a speech on the next steps that the world must take in the face of the war in Ukraine.

With information from AFP, EFE

Keep reading: