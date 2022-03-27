Ukraine warned that Putin's troops are concentrating their attacks on food and fuel warehouses

First responders work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine in this still image taken from a video released March 27, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.





The adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior Vadim Denisenko said that a new strategy of the Russian Army involves the destruction of food and oil stores in the country, as they seem to indicate. a series of similar attacks in recent days.

“Russia has begun to destroy oil depots and food stores. In recent days, they have destroyed oil deposits in Kalinovka and food in Severodonetsk,” said the Ukrainian official.

This shows that “Ukraine needs to understand the Russian strategy” and that will be “the task of the coming weeks”, according to an interview collected by RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, the minister stated that the response plan involves the redistribution, “as much as possible”, of food from warehouses, as well as fuel, to a sort of “mobile depots” that are more difficult to attack.

“It's going to be difficult and the regions are going to have to make a big effort, but we don't have a choice because (the Russians) are starting to attack both food and oil and oil depots,” he said.

Firefighters operate in an oil depot damaged after a Russian missile attack in the city of Lviv (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

For their part, the Ukrainian authorities indicated that the Russian attacks have already affected a total of 59 places of worship since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

The damage is focused on buildings of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which depends on Moscow and which has a special presence in the east of the country, according to the list published by the State Service for the Policy of Nationality and Freedom of Conscience.

The agency has included damage to a Catholic church, five Protestant churches, three mosques and three synagogues, in addition to the damage suffered by the Drobitsky Yar, a tribute to the victims of the Holocaust located in Kharkiv.

The monument, a seven-armed Jewish candlestick or menorah, has been hit by a Russian howitzer, according to the news portal KharkivToday on Saturday. Two of the seven arms of the monument have been damaged.

The memorial is reminiscent of the 6,000 to 20,000 Jews and Soviet prisoners killed on the outskirts of Kharkov during the Nazi occupation (1941-42).

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed with sea-launched long-range weapons a Ukrainian missile depot near Kiev, reported today the Ministry of Defense, which also reported the removal of a fuel base and a radio repair shop in yesterday's attacks on Lviv.

The Drobitsky monument, dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust, damaged by a Russian bombing

The spokesman of the military department, Igor Konashenkov, said in the morning military report that the missile depot for S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems was destroyed in the town of Plesetskoye, 30 kilometers southwest of the capital.

In addition, he confirmed that on Saturday the Russian Army attacked a large fuel base in Lviv with long-range missiles, supplying Ukrainian troops in the western regions and those deployed near Kiev

“In addition, high-precision cruise missiles destroyed the workshops of the Lviv radio repair plant,” he said.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 1,754 have been injured since the beginning of the invasion, according to the latest update by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, released this Saturday.

“From 4 a.m. on 24 February, when the armed attack by the Russian Federation began on Ukraine, until 00 a.m. on 25 March, the High Commissioner has recorded 1,104 deaths and 1,754 injuries”, according to the report.

The deceased have been identified as 221 men, 167 women, 30 boys and 15 girls, as well as 51 boys and 1,288 adults pending identification. The injured have been identified as 194 men, 148 women, 30 girls and 24 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,288 adults pending identification.

With information from Europa Press and EFE

