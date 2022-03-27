UK says sanctions on Russia could be lifted if Putin ends invasion of Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2022. RIA Novosti Host Photo Agency/Alexander Vilf via REUTERS/File Photo

British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss assured that sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks and companies could be lifted if Russian President Vladimir Putin ends the invasion of Ukraine and commits to “no more aggression” on other countries.

“Those sanctions should only disappear with a total ceasefire and withdrawal, but also with a commitment that there will be no more aggression,” Truss said in an interview with 'The Telegraph', in which he stressed that “there is also an opportunity to impose sanctions back if there are more aggressions in the future.”

Truss also revealed that her Ministry has created a specialized negotiating unit to “support Ukraine when Russians are serious about negotiations,” which is why the head of British diplomacy argues that NATO allies must be “tough” to achieve peace.

“We need to redouble the sanctions. We need to redouble the weapons we sent to Ukraine. But when the time comes for negotiations, I want the UK to be a key part of ensuring that we support Ukraine in getting an agreement that works,” he explained.

British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss

Truss assured that a continuation — and in some cases, an escalation — of the current tactics deployed by Ukraine and the West “could bring Putin to the negotiating table.”

“We must put even more pressure on Putin (...) Internally, through the economy and the weakening of Russia,” explained the Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom.

The statements of the British Foreign Minister coincide with those made last week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which he argued that sanctions against Russia will continue as long as the country “does not change its course”.

Although Blinken pointed out that the US intention with sanctions, which have “a huge impact” on the Russian economy, is not to have them “perpetually.”

For its part, the Kremlin once again stirred up the specter of the use of nuclear weapons in the invasion of Ukraine while Putin's troops simultaneously attack several cities in the country.

Dmitri Medvedev, former Russian President and Vice-President of the country's Security Council, said that Moscow could attack with atomic bombs an enemy using only conventional weapons.

“We have a special document on nuclear deterrence. This document clearly indicates the reasons why the Russian Federation is entitled to use nuclear weapons. There are some of them, let me remind you: number one is the situation, when Russia is hit by a nuclear missile. The second case is any use of other nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies,” he enumerated.

(With information from Europa Press)

