Revocation of Mandate: Sheinbuam spoke again about the consultation following statements from the INE

Despite several allegations by the National Electoral Institute (INE) against him, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke again about the consultation of Revocation of Mandate, which will take place on April 10.

Through her official Twitter account, the capital's president indicated that for the first time in Mexico it will be possible to decide on the stay of the person holding the position of Chief Executive.

“This April 10th there is an appointment with history. For the first time we will be able to decide whether the president of Mexico continues his term. Imagine if this exercise had existed before. Some don't want to participate. It's his decision. Most want participatory democracy,” Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media on that occasion.

The Head of Government of CDMX spoke again about the Revocation of Mandate (Photo: Twitter)

It is worth mentioning that on several occasions, the electoral body has demanded that the Head of Government of the country's capital download publications in which she referred to the consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

The last time the INE ordered Sheinbaum to delete a Twitter post was on March 22. On that occasion, the electoral body informed her of having failed to comply with the precautionary measures previously issued.

“Today I received a new job from @INEMexico forcing the deletion of social media posts that they think are propaganda. I proceed to download networks but we are going to challenge since we consider it to be partial and excessive. Once again”, the capital president wrote on that platform.

The Mandate Revocation Consultation will take place on April 10 (Photo: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

It was last March 10 when the initiative with draft decree interpreting the Scope of the Concept of Government Propaganda was generally approved, with which public officials, at all levels, can disseminate or talk about the Revocation of Mandate or other democratic process without being considered as propaganda. The so-called “decree” was proposed by the president of the Chamber of Deputy, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna.

However, the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF) stated that the decree is not considered for the April consultation.

The Specialized Chamber of the Tribunal ruled that it cannot be applied at this time, since it would be contrary to the temporality established in Article 105 of the Constitution, which states that amendments to the electoral rules must be approved and published at least 90 days before the start of the elections or in this case, the Revocation of Mandate, which did not happen.

The TEPJF indicated that the “decree” does not apply to the revocation of the mandate (Photo: Twitter @TEPJF_Informa)

“This specification of the scope of the concepts referred to in the decree is fundamental and therefore should not apply to the electoral processes that have already started because then the application of the principles governing these elections could be altered, at least that of certainty, which implies that all people who are going to participate actively in the proceedings and those who are going to vote must be very clear,” said the presiding judge of the Chamber, Rubén Lara.

Lara explained that if the decree is applied in the current electoral processes, it would alter the certainty of which rules they are subject to, to which they will be subject and which will determine the routes of these processes, as well as those of legal certainty, legality and the non-retroactivity of the norms.

