Peru vs. Paraguay: Ricardo Gareca stopped a new eleven and this player would replace André Carrillo

The Peruvian national team completed one more training session at the Videna facilities two days after the last match of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca took the opportunity to line up a new eleven thinking about the match against Paraguay, thanks to which he was able to meet the footballer who would replace André Carrillo next Tuesday.

Pedro Gallese will stay in the goal. In the defensive zone there was a surprise, the inclusion of Jhilmar Lora, Sporting Cristal player. However, it would only have been because of this practice. According to Ovación, Luis Advíncula did tactical work and did not play football, but that would be from the start on Tuesday. So it would be the same line of four that was in Montevideo. 'I fight', Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens and Miguel Trauco.

The three in the middle would be the same ones that started against Uruguay. Renato Tapia as pivot, Sergio Peña on the right and Yoshimar Yotún on the left. After André Carrillo's injury, many alternatives were thought of, however, the 'Tigre' would already have his replacement. This is Edison Flores, who had an outstanding performance on the last double date. 'Orejitas', Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula would command the attack of the 'bicolor'.

