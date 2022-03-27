Peru vs. Paraguay: Find out what are the casualties of the Guaraní national team for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers match

The Peru vs. Paraguay will be played next Tuesday, March 29 at the National Stadium in Lima, from 6:30pm (Peruvian time). The 'Blanquirroja' needs a win to secure the repechage or just hope that neither Colombia nor Chile will score, against Venezuela and Uruguay respectively.

But, in Paraguay that comes from beating Ecuador 3-1, on the 17th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, not everything is joy, since striker Robert Morales, was changed before the 14 minutes of play due to injury and the exams determined a multiple condition, so he will miss the clash against Peru this Tuesday, March 29.

The 23-year-old attacker Robert Morales is one of the most important figures in the Guarani championship, having scored eight goals in seven matches in the Cerro Porteño jersey. Due to that good football moment, in addition to his 13 scores in 31 appearances in the 2021 course, he was called up by DT Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the 'Albirroja'.

Goalscorer Robert Morales made his first appearance in the best way: he started against Ecuador and scored the partial 1-0 in just nine minutes. However, only a few moments later, he had to leave the field, because of a discomfort in his right knee, which already made him uncomfortable previously. Finally, this Friday, doctors reported the worst news.

And, through a statement, the Paraguayan national team shared Robert Morales' medical report: “After the studies carried out, a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, injury to the external meniscus, and collateral ligament injury are detected.”

There is still no estimated time for the attacker's recovery (it could be between six and eight months) and Dr. Osvaldo Insfrán, a member of the staff of the 'Albirroja', assured that they will immediately begin the rehabilitation process.

In addition, the absence of the Cerro Porteño player is added the suspension of four teammates due to accumulation of yellow cards. These are:

Miguel Almirón and Gustavo Gómez, captain of the Albirroja, are part of the starting eleven that Barros Schelotto usually works with, which the attacker Iván Torres of Club Olimpia has already joined as the only new reinforcement in the absence of his other five teammates.

Now, this Sunday, the Guaraní national team will continue to work under the orders of Professor Guillermo Barros Schelotto, where they plan to continue tactical work and defensive movements at 18:00 (local time), with a view to the game in Lima at the close of the South American Qualifiers

