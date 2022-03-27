“Not One PAN Vote in the Senate”: Damián Zepeda's Warning to AMLO on Electricity Reform

Damián Zepeda Vidales, senator of the National Action Party (PAN), said that the electricity reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is negative for the country because it drives more expensive and dirty energy, so he warned the president and Movimiento Nacional Regeneration (Morena) that in the upper house “it will not happen”.

During a media meeting in Tepic, Nayarit, as part of his national tour to discuss the national political situation and “the danger of reforms” of the head of the federal executive and the so-called Fourth Transformation (Q4), Zepeda Vidales argued that the ideal is to vote as quickly as possible and be rejected as harmful .

Senator Panista declared that if the reform was approved, uncertainty would be generated by the change of rules in multimillion-dollar investments (EFE/LUIS TEJIDO)

Senator Panista said that if the reform were approved, uncertainty would be generated by the change of rules in multi-million dollar investments made in Mexico. “The uncertainty generated by the government of López Obrador is what has stopped investment in Mexico since 2019 and one of the reasons why we have not been able to recover rapidly in our country after the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

Damián Zepeda stressed that, if there is no investor confidence in terms of respecting the established rules, “investments will be frightened and there will be no development and employment generation.”

Faced with this scenario, the legislator recalled that the current administration has a cumulative number of failures in health, security and poverty, which is why, he reiterated, it is time to “put a stop to the lies and strategies” that are damaging the present and future of Mexicans.

The legislator recalled that the current administration has a backlog of failures (Photo: PAN Senators)

“As always, President López Obrador lies about electricity reform, saying that what they are looking for is improvement and benefits for citizens; the truth is that what they want is to eliminate competition and give priority to the generation of energy by the CFE (Federal Electricity Commission), which costs twice as much as that produced by a private one, in on a combined gas cycle basis, and up to four times more expensive than long-term renewable energies, which also do not pollute. We go for cheap and clean electricity,” Zepeda Vidales concluded.

Information in development

