Ministry of Defense demolished the house of a 93-year-old grandmother who, they denounce, passed off as a pot of microtrafficking

What Defense Minister Diego Molano described as a major blow to microtrafficking in Pereira (Risaralda) after witnessing the demolition of a house in which authorities said it was a microtrafficking store in the La Libertad neighborhood, last Friday, March 18, would be a false judicial positive that ended affecting a 93-year-old grandmother.

In the television news report Noticias Uno, they said that the relatives of the older adult reported that the police, prior to the security event presided over by Molano, carried out a montage in which they even took street residents to make the place look like a drug store.

“She was always aware of her house and didn't want to leave there,” Carlos Andrés Sánchez, one of the grandchildren who owns the house, told the news.

They also indicated that the older adult accepted, a month ago, to be transferred, due to her civil dementia, to a passing home through the Mayor's Office of Pereira and the house was monitored by one of the woman's children, who is also an older adult.

While on RCN Radio, the grandson of the affected woman indicated that although there was an order to demolish the house, this process occurred because the house was threatened with ruin, but not because it was linked to drug trafficking.

“Indeed on Friday we realized that the house was being demolished because it was a pot for 10 years, when we have papers that say that the house was never due to drug trafficking, but simply because of deterioration and collapse. Even my grandmother lived there until a month ago and was taken by the same mayor's office for a passing home in La Florida,” Sanchez said on that station.

However, Minister Molano assured that it was a den for robbers, vendors and drug users.

“In a place of consumption, zones of fear are generated. I'm sure no one wanted to stop by at night. The older adult is afraid, the parents who had to cross through the La Libertad neighborhood were afraid of them,” said the official, when he spoke of this alleged result of Plan 1.000 Against Microtrafficking.

But days before the event, according to the grandson of the affected older adult, the police went to the house, and with his permission and that of his father, they entered to make some images of the interior of the house. However, at a time when Sánchez had to leave and his father was left alone, the uniformed, apparently, entered some street dwellers to pretend that it was a pot of microtrafficking.

“What we knew was that on Thursday, I opened the door to the police myself, because you trust the police, they came in with a camera, they recorded inside the house, but at a time when I left, my dad and they entangled him, some homeless people came in and they recorded them consuming inside the house,” said the grandson on RCN Radio.

In that media, they consulted with the commander of the Pereira Police, Colonel Aníbal Villamizar, who confirmed that the demolition should be carried out due to structural damage to the house, although he indicated that there was drug consumption and theft there.

“This is not a case of the extinction of the domain, but of consumption, since according to the versions available to the Police, the owner and some neighbors, the site was used for consumption and other activities, because in front of it there were thefts. Insecurity is for the outside of the house,” said the officer.

In Noticias Uno, they consulted with the commander of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijín), General Fernando Murillo, who said that he went to Pereira to deal with the complaint, but reiterated that the area was referred to as a drug dealer.

“(We hope) it will be established if there are any special situations and irregularities in the proceedings for the conduct of disciplinary or criminal investigations into the case,” concluded the senior official.





KEEP READING:







