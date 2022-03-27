Martín Liberman said that Peru denounces referee Anderson Daronco “is useless”

Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Martín Liberman spoke out after the Peruvian Football Federation denounced FIFA for the arbitration of Anderson Daronco in the duel with Uruguay for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Argentine journalist was emphatic through his social networks and said that this measure does not help much.

“This is useless. It's for the grandstand and look good with people. Question judged”, wrote the communicator through his Twitter account. In this way, he again sparked a debate with users, who have divided positions, some believe that it was a goal and others highlight the performance of the VAR.

What action did the FPF take after the role of Daronco and company in Peru vs. Uruguay? He issued a statement stating the following: “The FPF notes that a strong complaint was filed last Friday with FIFA regarding the performance of referee Anderson Daronco on the publicly known facts. The FPF expects a prompt response from FIFA under a regular channel in its proceedings.”

THIS HE SAID OF THE CONTROVERSY OF PERU VS. Uruguay

Martín Liberman wrote on his twitter as soon as the goalkeeper Sergio Rochet's move occurred, where he ended up with his whole body and much of the ball , as indicated by the VAR referees, within the arc.

“Didn't he get inside the arch?” , was the first publication by the communicator. He then continued with his message. “Wasn't it peru's goal? Rochet got into the goal with the ball? The clock did not vibrate for the referee...”, he added, arguing that Daronco did not feel the vibration of the clock to determine a goal for the national team.

Martín Liberamen posts on Twitter for a missed goal against Peru against Uruguay.

These two tweets generated thousands of comments where they placed the photos of the angles that have circulated on social networks and where the shot where the goal appears is appreciated. In addition, it caused several users to speak out on this controversial issue.

Finally, he assured that Peru continues to have a great chance of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “The controversy at the end is a detail. Peru continues to depend on itself to reach the repechage. If he beats Paraguay, he will play with the Asian representative.”

