Marko Cortes called AMLO's Power Reform “highly harmful” for Mexico

Marko Cortés Mendoza, the leader of the National Action Party (PAN), again rushed against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) due to the Electricity Reform, which he described as “highly harmful” to Mexico.

Through a press release, the panista indicated that, if the changes to the legal framework were approved, it would cause a loss of jobs, a shortage of energy, as well as an increase in the cost of electricity, so he predicts that blackouts could start in the coming months in the 32 states of the republic.

He also clarified that, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), this reform is only a presidential “whim” that will cost more than 500 million pesos “considering current private investments in clean energy generation projects and the renovation of the Federal Commission's plants of Electricity (CFE).

Marko Cortés reaffirmed that the PAN will vote against AMLO's electricity reform (Photo: EFE/Luis Tejido)

Faced with this panorama, Cortés Mendoza pointed out that he asked the parliamentary groups of the PAN, in the two chambers of the Congress of the Union, to create a legislative counter-proposal in which it benefits so that it pays less for electricity service.

“Acción Nacional will not support expensive and dirty electricity reform for Mexico. We have said it clearly, the counter-reform of the Morenoist government is not going to happen. We will insist that legal rather than constitutional reform is preferable, which promotes employment, boosts investment in clean and renewable energy generation, as is the case all over the world,” he explained.

However, counter-reform is not the only thing that will promote the parliamentary union, as I advance that the three parties will reject the proposal issued by the Presidency of the Republic, since, he said, they will not allow the CFE to become a monopoly.

In addition to the above, he noted that with the “energy monopoly” that federal administration seeks to establish through the CFE, Mexico would be identified with countries with dictatorships or authoritarian governments, in addition to non-compliance with international treaties such as the Paris Agreements against polluting emissions.

Marko Cortés indicated that Va por Mexico will go together to stop energy reform (Photo: PAN)

Finally, Cortés Mendoza demanded that the government of López Obrador respect national and international investments in the electricity sector, as well as to support the call also made by the US government to respect all investments in this area and the jobs they generate.

“We are opposed to driving away productive investments in the electricity sector, we want to promote all those that take care of the environment, guarantee national supply, generate jobs and bet on clean and cheap energy. Enough of setbacks. Mexicans want to move forward and with a united, firm and courageous opposition, the Morenoista government will not be able to go,” he concluded.

Marko Cortés assured that the PAN will win in 2024 (Photo: Twitter/ @MarkoCortes)

Meanwhile, this Sunday, March 27, Marko Cortés also assured that the blue and whites are “the most moved forward opposition” to the administration of López Obrador and pointed out that they will overthrow the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in 2024.

During the virtual meeting of the National Council on Saturday, March 26, the national leader of the PAN mentioned that Mexico “is in one of the worst moments in history.”

KEEP READING: