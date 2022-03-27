Karol G talked about his failed time on the 'X Factor' and remembered Marbelle

Karol G is one of the most successful Colombian singers of the moment and this is demonstrated by the millions of plays that her songs accumulate on digital platforms, as well as the large number of awards and recognitions she has received in honor of her work.

However, before reaping all these triumphs, she was a young introvert who dreamed of becoming a great artist. Which is why her father enrolled her in the children's version of 'Factor X', a reality show on RCN Televisión, and made her face all her fears.

This is what she told herself in an interview she gave to the program 'Yo, José Gabriel' in 2020, which became relevant again thanks to a series of posts made by fans of 'La Bichota' on social networks.

Although inexperience and lack of confidence could play tricks on Karol G, she managed to overcome the obstacles of the moment and performed very well in her audition, to the point that the qualifying jury gave her the opportunity to move on to the next round: the training camps, where her instructor was Marbelle.

And although he later ended up out of the program and did not even manage to step on the awards galas, it was when the first opportunities in music began to emerge.

Since then, everything has been a success in Karol G's life, as she has shone in Latin Grammy Awards galas, Lo Nuestro and Billboard, a firm that a few days ago awarded her the 'Break the Rules' (Break the Rules) award, granted to those artists who defy expectations with their music and who, in past editions, were were worn by artists such as Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara.

In addition, with her musical collaboration with Nicky Minaj ('Tusa'), the Colombian managed to dethrone Michael Jackson's' Thriller 'as the third most awarded song in the history of music worldwide and became, in turn, the most recognized Latin song.

On the other hand, the 'X Factor' continues to be broadcast on the RCN Televisión signal, but its audience has not been very good and, according to many viewers, it is far from being the popular competition that brought artists such as Farina, Siam (duo), Camilo Echeverry, Shaira and Greeicy Rendón to stardom.