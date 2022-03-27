Indirect to Patricio Parodi? Austin Palao releases unexpected phrase: “He doesn't know how to treat a woman, but I do”

Austin Palao gave a concert at the Arena Perú, where he upset his followers not only for his songs but also for releasing a tremendous phrase that would be directed at Patricio Parodi. As you recall, the singer is outgoing of the model and actress Flavia Laos, who recently ended up with the reality guy.

It all happened in the show “Vacations with the Ferxxo”, where Austin performed with several colleagues. While singing the song Me llamas, e Piso 21, the young man made a contribution to the lyrics that surprised and laughed out laughter to many. “I'm not perfect, but I'll tell you, he doesn't know how to treat a woman, but I do,” said said.

His sister-in-law Alejandra Baigorria was responsible for spreading this extract on her social networks. Adding the word “fire”. In addition to a surprised face. In the video, Flavia Laos is also seen recording Austin, who when listening to him release the phrase only laughs and looks at himself with his friends but keeps recording it.

As recalled, Austin and Flavia have revealed that they are dating but not in a relationship. Even, the singer indicated that he is not in love with the actress.

“I think that the word enamorado carries a lot of weight, let's say we are in a stage of illusion, which is what prompts the beginning. Let's say we are getting to know each other differently, everything starts with something amical and in the course you see what will happen later... experiences make you take things more slowly,” said the artist in Amor y Fuego.

FLAVIA LAOS IS THE NEW CONCEITED OF THE PALAO FAMILY

Meanwhile, Alejandra Baigorria, Said Palao's partner, said that Flavia Laos attended Lorelein Palao's birthday celebration. According to the blonde, the model was treated like part of the family and was even engulfed.

“I told them, you see. Flavia went to Austin and Said's sister's dinner, we were there sharing, laughing. Said's father was there and he met Flavia, we were super happy,” he said.

“She is a super cool girl, everyone likes her and they are happy with her... She is the new conceited one, I have already taken the background and Flavia is the new conceited one of Austin's sisters, parents and everyone,” he added.

