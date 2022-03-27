How should Peru face the duel against Paraguay? Two former selections answer

The last date of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar has arrived and this Tuesday, March 29, the Peruvian National Team welcomes its Paraguayan counterpart in a match that will have the attention of several fans on one date decisive.

The match will be held at the National Stadium in Lima. The last time Peru vs. Paraguay, was last July 2, 2021 in a duel that ended equalized 3-3 in the ninety minutes and that was defined from the penalties with a win for the Peruvians.

The match between Blanquirroja and Albirroja is scheduled from 18:30 Peruvian time, 20:30 Paraguayan time and will take place at the National Stadium.

Therefore, Infobae contacted Miguel Rebosio and Pablo Zegarra, former players of the Peruvian national team, who analyzed the last match of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

MIGUEL REBOSIO

The former defender of the Peruvian national team tells us how Peru should go if it wants to reach the repechage ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “Paraguay has nothing to lose, Peru has to get away with everything, obviously with a lot of intelligence and not neglecting itself. From the first minute, Peru has to go looking for the goal, as I tell you, Paraguay has nothing to lose and they will be relaxed and calm,” Rebosio told Infobae.

For Rebosio, the mentality with which the bicolor comes out will be important to achieve the goal against Paraguay. “For its part, Peru has to forget what happened in Montevideo, it's a past issue, the chip has to be involved, where they have to fight for that World Cup repechage,” he said.

PABLO ZEGARRA

For his part, Pablo Zegarra says that Peru must forget the controversial move and concentrate to achieve the goal against Paraguay. “It's clear that all we talk about is that one-time play, isn't it? More not in the game that Peru played, but there is surely the work of the technical command, in turning that page and focusing on what is coming, which is important and concentrating on a definitive match that is against Paraguay. We have the opportunity to win in an ideal setting, playing at home, with our audience and it will surely be a very important factor,” he told Infobae.

The former coach of Sporting Cristal is confident that Ricardo Gareca together with his technical command of the Peruvian national team is already working on the mental issue to achieve the goal this Tuesday against Paraguay. “Surely from the internal team they have turned the page and surely on Tuesday we will be very clear about what needs to be done to get that positive result that will ensure our victory and qualify us for that repechage, with a view to the World Cup,” said Pablo Zegarra.

