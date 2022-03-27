Hamilton's gesture of disappointment after tenth place in the Saudi Arabian GP in Formula 1

Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Lewis Hamilton's start of the season confuses all Formula 1 fans. The seven-time world champion and second last year behind Max Verstappen, finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a humble tenth place, after struggling all weekend in the face of the constant setbacks that caused him to start the race in 15th place.

The Briton, who had one of the worst grades of his extensive career, made good progress at the start to climb to tenth place at the start of lap 14, and then jump to seventh when Mercedes kept him on track on old tires afterwards the moment when Nicholas Latifi had his accident. Lewis beat Kevin Magnussen to stand in sixth place and the German team's sensations went from lowest to highest against all odds.

But when the safety car came in with 14 laps to go, Hamilton was denied a stop in search of new tires. When the pit lane reopened, the runner-up was allowed to stop, but moved back six places to 12th before moving on to Alexander Albon and then Lance Stroll to win the 10th final.

Hamilton had already rescued a surprising third place in the season opener in Bahrain despite “car problems” after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were forced to retire. “Not much has changed since the last race. It's only been a few days,” explained the Briton seeking to justify tenth place. He added: “What I know is that today I couldn't keep up with the Haas in the end. The power they have, they passed me very quickly when I overtook Magnussen at the beginning of the race.”

In the form of self-criticism, he looked ahead on the calendar in hopes of performing better. “We have a lot of work to do, but I know we have a great team and we will keep our heads down and try to improve,” said the driver. On the problem of competing forty-eight hours after a missile threatened to cancel the second round of the new Formula 1 season, Hamilton made a wish in front of the microphones: “I want to go home.”

The Mercedes W13 camera used by Lewis captured the moment when the driver got out of the car after the race and allowed us to observe how he rested his hands on his knees as a sign of tiredness and disappointment. The Stevenage-born has not yet gotten used to the new prototype and hopes to regain confidence ahead of the Australian GP that will take place next April 10.

