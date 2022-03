Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Lewis Hamilton's start of the season confuses all Formula 1 fans. The seven-time world champion and second last year behind Max Verstappen, finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a humble tenth place, after struggling all weekend in the face of the constant setbacks that caused him to start the race in 15th place.