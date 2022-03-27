Gianluca Lapadula's EXDT on a duel against Paraguay: “He always wants to win”





The last date of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar has arrived and this Tuesday, March 29, the Peruvian National Team welcomes its Paraguayan counterpart in a match that will have the attention of several fans on a decisive date.

The match will be held at the National Stadium in Lima. The last time Peru vs. Paraguay, was last July 2, 2021, in a duel that ended equalized 3-3 in the ninety minutes and that was defined from the penalties with a win for the Peruvians.

The match between Blanquirroja and Albirroja is scheduled from 18:30 Peruvian time, 20:30 Paraguayan time and will take place at the National Stadium.

And for this momentous match, the Peruvian national team has Gianluca Lapadula as the goal man, who will seek to make better use of the chances in front of the goal. This, after the clearest opportunity generated by the Peruvian National Team to convert Uruguay into Montevideo came in the first moments of the match and from the head of its '9′. André Carrillo sent a cross to the back of Diego Godín and Gianluca Lapadula appeared in the penalty area, who hit the goal and his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Although there was a rebound, Gianluca Lapadula saw it and tried to go for the ball. He leaned on his right hand to quickly stand up, although Rochet arrived early to keep the ball. And it is that, that attitude of going to all, of putting soul and heart into each play has been his hallmark since the bicolor shirt was sheathed.

Infobae contacted Mario Petrone, his former coach in San Marino Calcio again answered the phone and we asked him about what Gianluca Lapadula can contribute to Paraguay,

“I know Gianluca Lapadula very well, he always wants to win. I am very positive for Tuesday, Peru only needs one result, which is to win, since it is a final,” Petrone told Infobae at first.

Later, Mario Petrone made it clear that not only does Peru's qualification depend on what Gianluca Lapadula does this Tuesday, but also on the Peruvian collective. “But I think the team should have a more positive attitude, since it's the last match,” said the Italian coach.

GIANLUCA LAPADULA'S NUMBERS IN PLAYOFFS

Gianluca Lapadula so far played 12 matches for Qatar 2022 Playoffs and scored two goals. In total, he accumulated 827 minutes with the shirt of the Peruvian national team and with his game he has won the love, admiration and respect not only of his teammates, but of an entire country.

