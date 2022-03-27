COVID-19: Low influx of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in vaccination centers reported

Today, the third-dose vaccination against COVID-19 began for children aged 12 to 17 years in all immunization centers in the country. However, little influx was reported in Lima's immunization centers

“We expect all users to come and get vaccinated because it's very important. Vaccines are protection. All staff are committed to vaccinating teenagers,” one nurse told the press.

According to RPP images, the vaccination of the Huiracocha zonal park, in San Juan de Lurigancho (SJL), recorded a low number of adolescents. The queues that were visible outside were thanks to the fact that parents accompanied their minor children to complete their vaccination against COVID-19.

Likewise, it was publicly reported on social networks that the vaccinations of the Luis Gálvez Chipoco stadium, in Barranco, and that of the Jockey Plaza, in Surco, were almost empty and the majority of people present were of legal age.

According to the Office of the Ombudsman, statistics on vaccination in minors should be of concern to the authorities. In this sense, he explained that 1 million adolescents have not received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.8 million boys and girls do not have even one dose.

It should be noted that, for boys and girls aged 12 to 17, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has chosen to wait a period of 5 months after receiving the second vaccine.

VACCINATIONS

The director of immunizations at Minsa, María Elena Martínez Barrera, specified that through the campaign “I vaccinate Peru, complete your doses”, not only will children aged 12 to 17 be able to go for their third vaccine, but also that people aged 18 and over are also being sought to complete their vaccination schedule.

36 horas

In the case of Lima, the 36-hour vaccination day will be held at the Chancas Stadium (Santa Anita), Ollantaytambo Municipal Stadium (Ate), Campo de Marte (Jesús María), Videna (San Luis), Huiracocha Zonal Park, Cesar Vallejo University (San Juan de Lurigancho), Mayta Capac Park (San Martín de Porres), Sinchi Roca Zonal Park ( Commas),

Also, at the Municipal Sports Complex (Puente Piedra), IPD San Juan de Miraflores (San Juan de Miraflores), IPD Villa María del Triunfo (Villa María del Triunfo), Villa el Salvador Sports Center (Villa El Salvador), Luis Gálvez Chipoco Stadium (Barranco) and at the Jockey Plaza (Santiago de Surco).

The EsSalud vaccination centers that fold at 36 continuous hours of care are:

-Miller Beach in Domingo Cueto 225 height of the Rebagliati hospital, Jesús María.

-Monumental Stadium on Avenida Javier Prado 7700, Ate Vitarte.

-San Isidro Labrador in the 7th block of La Cultura Avenue, Santa Anita.

12 horas

Likewise, a 12-hour vaccination day will be held at the Solis García Stadium (Chosica), Pachacutec Stadium (Chaclacayo), Gabriel Nicho Stadium, Barbones Barracks (El Agustino), Loza Deportiva de Cieneguilla (Cieneguilla), Loza Deportiva de San Andrés (Huaycán), CIAM La Molina, Vaccina Car of the Agrarian University (La Molina), Car Vaccine of the Costa Verde (Magdalena), IPD Bayóvar (San Juan de Lurigancho), Bonilla Stadium (Miraflores) and Apolo Alcalde Stadium (La Perla).

Vaccination centers.

VACCINATION IN CHILDREN

Regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11, María Elena Martínez specified that, to date, more than 2,400,000 girls and boys have received their first dose, that is, 57% of this target population. And more than 1,300,000 children have the second dose, that is, there is 32% coverage.

“There is no shortage of vaccines. The brigades are going to schools and so we ask parents to allow us to vaccinate their children. We are using many strategies, so we are asking citizens to access vaccination,” he said.

KEEP READING