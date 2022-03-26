Visual test: do you see a turtle or a free one? know if you are an objective person

New psychological tests that you must take into account to know those hidden traits that exist in your personality. On this occasion, an illustration is presented where the first thing you have seen will answer whether you are an objective person, both in ideas and in any action to be carried out in your daily life.

Objectivity is related to it as seeking impartiality in any debate or topic, based on objective criteria (which can be proven or supported) to give a public opinion. This is also discussed because the so-called “post-truth” appears, an imposition of an idea in order to justify a fact . On the other hand, there is also debate in all of us are subjective by nature, something that is related in the world of communications.

Already contextualizing the issue, it's time you knew that detail that can generate discussions with your close ones or break friendships very soon. The image shows two animals: a turtle and a free one. What you should do is choose the first thing you saw (no catch) and read the solution so that you know the answer to your opinions. Good luck.

This illustration will help you know if you are an objective person. Just tell us if you saw the tortoise or the hare first. Photo: MDZ Online.

SOLUTION OF THE VISUAL RIDDLE

Tortuga:

If you saw the turtle first, you are a sensitive person and let yourself be carried away by emotions. That is why you are not able to make decisions without being guided by what your heart dictates to you, that impulse that you can lead to failure or success. You risk too much.

That's why you're gentle, affectionate and empathetic. You stay away from conflict because you don't want problems in your life and you hate any discussion (social network or real life). You stand out for your loyalty in all ties. You treat everyone who crosses your path in a very kind and loving way. Finally, although you may be seen as a calm person, inside you tend to be like a volcano about to erupt.

Liebre:

If you saw the hare first, you are a very correct person. It is very rare that you let yourself be influenced by your heart when it comes to choosing. You are characterized by your objectivity when making decisions. You are responsible and very committed. You say what you think without a filter.

Besides, you hate rodeos. You possess brilliant intelligence. You always analyze everything you do. Finally, you know perfectly well what you want in life. Don't be afraid of tomorrow and you solve problems in a very quick and practical way.

WHAT DO WE MEAN BY VIRAL CHALLENGES?

These are a series of activities, which can be of various subjects, such as mathematics, riddles, relationship of objects, among others. The purpose is to arouse people's interest in finding answers in a playful way, as well as allowing us to put into practice basic knowledge that we learned at a certain point in our lives.

WHAT ARE LOGICAL RIDDLES?

Logical puzzles are pastimes or games that consist of finding the solution to an enigma, finding the hidden meaning of a phrase only through intuition and reasoning. That is not by virtue of the possession of certain knowledge.

The difference with riddles is that they pose the riddle in the form of a rhyme and are generally aimed at children's audiences. They are mostly used in a humorous way.

In addition, a riddle is an enigma that emerges as a game and requires the use of insight to find a suitable solution.

There may be different structures in them, some of them show a rhyme; others, on the other hand, focus on establishing a logical problem that requires the skill and analysis for a successful resolution.

