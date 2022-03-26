Vaccinagate: Minsa did not sign sanctions for those involved in scandal of irregular vaccination of officials

In February 2021, after the 'Vaccinagate' case was unveiled, the Medical College of Peru (CMP) indicated that it would initiate a disciplinary process to the 487 people involved, who received the Sinopharm vaccines irregularly in 2020. However, a sanction would not have been initiated, and some were even acquitted.

The case was supposed to be investigated by Regional Council III Lima. However, after a year of research, it has been reported that at least 10 doctors were acquitted, including: Ciro Maguiña, former deputy dean, ratified as director of the CMP Editorial Fund; Oswaldo Lazo, advisor to the current national dean, Raúl Urquizo; Alejandro Aguinaga, current congressman of Fuerza Popular; Eduardo Gotuzzo, research physician; Claudia Gianol i, manager of Switzerland Lab; and Carlos Castillo Solórzano, former immunization adviser at the Ministry of Health (Minsa). According to the report made by the commission of inquiry, Solórzano was in charge of making contacts to offer the vaccines.

In total, 115 doctors are involved, and it remains to be known what conclusion CRIII Lima would have reached. According to Percy Mayta-Tristan, director of research at the Southern Scientific University, “the use of a research product outside a clinical trial is not allowed, even for the team of researchers.”

87 SANCTIONS HAD NO EFFECT

The CMP regulations state that a sanction agreement must be reached and then issued a resolution to make it effective. According to the Data Journalism Unit of the newspaper El Comercio, in a document sent on March 8 by Ildauro Aguirre, who is the current dean of CRIII Lima, to Yarela Enriquez, secretary of the previous management, 87 cases of sanction agreements were detected that never had a resolution.

Among the sanctions are doctors involved in cases of corruption, neglect, pseudoscience and the 'Vaccinagate'. - at least 10 doctors involved in the latter case had a sanction agreement, but without resolution.

According to the 005SO agreement, of December 2, 2021, doctor Germán Málaga, who led the Sinopharm vaccine study, was suspended from professional practice for 12 months. But, because the resolution of sanction was not signed, it has not been implemented. The same happened with physician Luis Suárez, former deputy minister of public health of Minsa. He received 3 doses irregularly and 2 in the regular process and it was agreed to suspend it for 2 months. On the other hand, his wife, Inés Caro Kahn, received only 15 days of sanction. No sanction was effective.

On the other hand, the person in charge of investigating this case at Minsa is Fernando Carbone. He mentioned that it is already necessary to conclude these investigations.

“A State that appeals not to sanction is one that does not correct errors (...). It seems that there is an attempt to let time pass until the case becomes invalid, but write or there is no interest and that is wrong,” he said.

Nor has Hernán Condori's current administration signed any of the 87 sanctions resolutions. In this regard, the dean of CRIII Lima said that “due process is followed”.

“It seems that there is an intention of cover-up,” said Mayta-Tristan.

NOT ALL VACCINES WERE COUNTED

Another issue relevant to the case of irregular vaccination that occurs in 2020 is how many doses each person would have administered. El Comercio revealed that, following a review of the vaccination status of those involved, there is a group of doctors who have not been counted for inoculations and could have received more than 3 doses.

For example, former Deputy Minister Suarez records 5 doses. According to Minsa, he received his first dose in June 2021, but actually did so in September 2020. On the other hand, Ciro Maguiña received his first dose in December 2020, but Minsa records the first dose he received in February 2021.