The unusual goal against which the qualification to the Qatar World Cup could cost Mali

It was undoubtedly a performance to be forgotten. A nightmare. Not even on the most pessimistic stage Moussa Sissako would he have imagined what would happen at the 26 March stadium, where Tunisia won an important victory against Mali in one of the African Qualifiers playoffs on the way to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In the 36th minute of the first half, the central defender of Belgium's Standard Liege wanted to send the ball to goalkeeper Ibrahim Bosso Mounkoro, who was unwell and could not prevent the ball from entering his fence. Incredulous, Sissako squatted down without understanding the mistake he had made and then a couple of companions came to comfort him to mentally get out of that bad moment. However, the storm had not passed...

Just four minutes later, Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri escaped hand in hand to score the second goal and Sissako played it from behind, outside the box. The referee Tessema Weyesa Bamlak did not hesitate to show him the red card and sent him to the showers. Total disaster for the 21-year-old defender that emerged at Paris Saint-Germain who will miss the rematch in Tunisia next Tuesday.

This unusual blooper was very similar to that of Piero Hincapié and Hernán Galíndez in the match that Ecuador played against Paraguay in Ciudad del Este for the South American Qualifiers. The final for the Ecuadorians was another because despite having lost to the Albirroja, they sealed their ticket for the next World Cup.

Mali is one step away from making history as it never qualified for a World Cup. Among his greatest football achievements are a runner-up in the Africa Cup of Nations (1972), two third places (2012 and 2013) and two African Nations Championship runners-up (2016 and 2021). The story is not resolved and he will seek to turn the series around Tunisian territory.

THIS IS HOW THE LEG MATCHES OF THE REPECHAGE ENDED IN AFRICA

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

RD Congo 1-1 Marruecos

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

*All rematches will be played next Tuesday

