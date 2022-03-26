The Colombia Women's team announced the squads for the South American U-20

The Colombia Women's U-20 team is ready to play the South American of the category, which will be played from April 6 to 25 in Chile. For his part, Carlos Paniagua, technical director of the national team, presented the call for the coffee team that will be present at the event.

In addition, through a press release, Paniagua explained that before traveling to Chile, he will have a microcycle of preparation at the Colombian Football Federation Sports Headquarters in Bogotá, which will be a six-day rally.

“The Colombia Women's U20 national team announced the names of the players who will perform a new microcycle of preparation for the South American Championship of the category that will be held in Chile from April 6 to 25, 2022. The meeting of coaching staff and players will be held in Bogotá from March 28, 2022. The 3rd will travel to southern territory to face the competition.”

On the other hand, the women's coffee team is part of Group A in which they will face the teams of Chile, Venezuela, Argentina and Peru. Recall that the continental championship will be held again after two years, since in 2020 the final phase was suspended due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the call-up is Gisela Robledo, who is playing for Tenerife in Spain, is the main figure of the national team. This squad is also joined by two footballers who play abroad: Ilana Izquierdo from the University of Southern Mississipi and Ángela Daniela Barón from d'Feeters KickSoccer Club.

Now, Deportivo Cali, which is the current champion of the Women's BetPlay League, is the team that contributed the most players to the call with five, followed by América de Cali and Independiente Medellín, both with three players.

Among the 22 players named, there is also the presence of Ana María Guzmán, Gabriela Rodríguez, Linda Caicedo, Mary José Álvarez, Sintia Vanesa Cabezazas and Stefanía Perlaza, who have just been runners-up with the Colombia U-17 team, which qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Ana Maria Guzman Zapata - Deportivo Pereira.

Angela Daniela Barón - D’Feeters Kicksoccer Club (USA).

Gabriela Rodriguez Salazar-America De Cali.

Gabriela Urena Munoz- Llaneros FC

Gisela Robledo Gil - UGD Tenerife (ENG).

Ilana Izquierdo Singer — University of Southern Mississipi (USA).

Ingrid Yobana Guerra Meneses - Deportivo Cali.

Juana Sofia Ortegon Giraldo - Deportivo Cali.

Kaili Ximena Siso Naveo - Llaneros FC

Kelly Johana Caicedo Alegria - Deportivo Cali.

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Joy - Deportivo Cali

Liced Carolina Serna Florez- Independent Medellin.

Mariana Munoz Ramirez - Atletico Nacional.

Mary José Alvarez Espitatela - Independent Medellin.

Maria Camila Reyes Calderon - Independent Santa Fe.

Maria Ximena Llerena Daza - Equity.

Natalia Giraldo Alzate - America From Cali.

Sintia Vanesa Cabezas Vanegas - Carlos Sarmiento School.

Stefania Perlaza Perlaza - Deportivo Cali.

Valentina González Soto - Equity.

Valery Restrepo Rios - Independent Medellin.

Wendy Katerine Bonilla Cándelo- America De Cali.

