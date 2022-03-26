Taylor Hawkins: The sensitive tribute that Coldplay paid in concert for the death of the drummer of Foo Fighters

The music is in mourning. The death of Taylor Hawkins in Colombia has surprised the whole world. On the night of March 25, the drummer of Foo Fighters, an American rock band, was found lifeless at the Casa Medina hotel, in Bogotá, where he was to be part of the Estéreo Picnic festival.

As of the closing of this note, the causes of his death are unknown, although it is believed that he had suffered a heart attack due to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of Bogotá to the press. Although the details are still in reserve, you can already know the chronology of how the events happened.

What is known for sure is that the music group confirmed the regrettable news through a statement on its platforms at 9:00 p.m., leaving their fans shocked because Taylor Hawkis was full of vitality in the show by the Foo Fighters in Lollapalooza, in Argentina, six days before his death.

After the message, users from all over the world lamented the drummer's departure on social networks, as did various celebrities from the music guild. But a tribute that struck the most sensitive chord with Foo Fighters fans was that of Coldplay, a band that shared the stage with the group in Argentina.

THEY SANG “EVERGLOW”

During their first show in Mexico and hours after Taylor Hawkins' death was confirmed, Chris Martin, leader of the English group, sat down in front of his piano and in the eyes of his followers paid tribute to one of his great friends.

“We heard that a friend of ours, in a great band called the Foo Fighters, has passed away. We weren't sure we'd talk about it at the concert, but we have to do it because they're our friends and we care about them,” said the band's vocalist in a choppy voice.

“We feel that we should send love to the Foo Fighters because we know he was a beautiful person, so we will play this song for the Foo Fighters”, he concluded and then sang the first chords of “Everglow”.

The song's lyrics were composed by Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, who was his wife until 2014. After the separation, the artist stated that the theme “is about, whether it is a loved one or a situation or a friend or a relationship that ended, or that someone passed away, was thinking about, after you have gone through the sadness of something, you too get this “perpetual glow”.

“Well, they say that people come, that people leave, this particular diamond, is extra special. And although you may have left, and the world may not know it, I still see that you are heavenly. (...) When I'm cold, there's a light you give me. When I am in the shade, I feel an everglow inside me, '” says part of the song.

