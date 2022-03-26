Taylor Hawkins in the videos that catapulted Foo Fighters to world fame

March 25, 26 and 27 were the dates selected in the calendar for the 2022 edition of the 'Stereo Picnic Festival'. And, on the date that started the event, a rock band was among the leading artists to perform: Foo Fighters would perform this Friday on the stage of Campo Briceño 18, and Colombians would listen to their music, which they had already played on other occasions in the country when they were in concert.

However, around ten o'clock in the evening of March 25, the Foo Fighters reported a story that first struck them and then everyone who listened to it: media, fans and the music industry: Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the group who was about 50 years old, had died.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and contagious laughter will live with us all forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that his privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” were the words shared by the rock group on his Instagram profile.

Foo Fighters confirms death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Instagram @foofighters

According to the first reports, the American drummer was found dead at the Casa Medina hotel in Bogotá where he was staying. In view of the situation, the band's show at the 'Stereo Picnic Festival' (2022) was canceled and other musical performances that were pending in other countries.

Now, as a tribute to Hawkins and his career, Infobae remembers some of the music videos of the Foo Fighters in which the drummer shone with his performances. And how can we not start with 'Everlong', one of the songs of the group that carries that popular label, of resonating in the depths of their fans, of liking a lot among their audience. The song dates from 1997 and appears on the second album of the Foo Fighters, which was given the name 'The Colour and the Shape'.

It should not be left out that, together with Dave Grohl (vocalist of the group), Hawkins was showing off in his performances for the music videos. Another music video to mention is that of 'Learn To Fly'; the album that contains this song and other hits is called 'There is Nothing Left to Lose', the year in which this work was released was 1999.

We now turn to the video clip of 'Long Road To Ruin', this song is captured on the list of songs offered on the album 'Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace' of the year 2007. If we talk about views on YouTube, the audiovisual piece of the song is today with the figure of 32,501,309 views.

The previous album also covers the release of the song 'The Pretender', contrary to the videos mentioned, in this audiovisual piece the members of the Foo Fighters are not involved in the interpretation of any character, they just sing and play their respective instruments, but that is precisely why stand out, here you can see Taylor Hawkins completely devoted to playing his drums.

The video for 'Breakout' is another rather fun piece to watch, the album it belongs to is 'There is Nothing Left to Lose' (1999).

On the other hand, beyond music, the Foo Fighters also entered the cinematographic field with the filming of a horror film called 'Studio 666′, the production was released in 2022.

