Taylor Hawkins' emotional last appearance at Lollapalooza Argentina that went viral after his death

Drummer Taylor Hawkins, from Foo Fighters, died this Friday night in Bogotá, where the American band was scheduled to perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival.

His last performance was last Sunday as part of Lollapalooza Argentina, where at one point he left his instrument and sang Queen's “Somebody to Love” to excite everyone. The group was going to perform in Paraguay during the week, but the concert had to be suspended due to bad weather conditions. That is why the show at the San Isidro Racecourse, in Buenos Aires, was Hawkins' last.

Hawkins was one of the visible figures in the band alongside former Nirvana Dave Grohl. At concerts, he used to give up drums to sing rock classics such as “Under Pressure” and the aforementioned “Somebody to Love”, both by Queen; or “Rock n' roll”, by Led Zeppelin.

After the cancellation of the concert in Paraguay, the musician of the Foo Fighters went out to hug a girl who was playing drums, an image that went viral.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. Their musical spirit and contagious laughter will live with us all forever,” the band wrote on their Twitter account.

The Fighters added in their message: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Foo Fighters was one of the headliners of the Picnic Stereo where their performance was scheduled for Friday night, and the death of Hawkins, 50, was reported an hour before they took the stage.

The audience cried when they heard the news at the Stereo Picnic Festival (REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita)

One of the artists of the band Black Pumas, who had just taken the stage of the Estéreo Picnic, was in charge of communicating to the public the death of Hawkins, born on February 17, 1972 in Forth Wort, Texas.

According to local media, the artist was found lifeless in the hotel room where the band is staying in Bogotá.

Immediately after the tragic news broke, the festival organization reported the cancellation of the Seattle band's performance. “With a broken heart we are here to tell you a very sad news,” announced the organization of the Estéreo Picnic, which caused many people in the audience to break into tears.

The poster that the organization of the festival placed after the death of Taylor Hawkins (Infobae)

Hawkins grew up in Laguna Beach, California, where he began studying conservatory music and, although his specialty was drums, he also played piano and guitar.

Among the artists who inspired his career were Stewart Copeland, from The Police; and Roger Taylor, from Queen.

Carlos, an assistant at Estéreo Picnic, wearing the band's t-shirt, learned of the artist's death while he kept room to listen to them, through the organization's announcement, but he couldn't believe it. For him, Hawkins was “the drummer of the band of all his life” and his death has left him “turned to crap”. “It was an artistic reference and an inspiration,” he told the news agency EFE.

(With information from EFE)

