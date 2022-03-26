Olga Zumarán advises the boys of show business: “They think that the scandal gives money, step on the ground”

In November 2021, Olga Zumarán managed to defeat cervical cancer after undergoing a hysterectomy; that is, the total removal of her uterus. This episode has completely marked the life of the Peruvian actress, who is now an ambassador for the campaign “Utero without shame”.

Due to her long career on Peruvian television, the remembered Eva Olazo de Mil Oficios wants to inform her followers about the importance of preventive checkups. Thanks to these, Olga diagnosed her oncological disease in time and had a better chance of a speedy recovery.

“ I know that I can be an influence on people, that they have no shame and do their controls. Unfortunately, in my time there were no vaccines, now there are vaccines against human papillomavirus. So I always tell women to work with prevention, attend their gynecologist healthy,” she commented in an interview for La República newspaper.

About his success on television, Zumarán adds that he knows well that the medium is exciting, although popularity and fame are ephemeral. “ The important thing is that you leave your mark as a good person, a good actor, a good presenter so that they remember you fondly. That is already in the book of the show, the encyclopedia as they say and it gives me great pleasure,” he added.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE SHOW BOYS?

Although she did not say names, the former beauty queen claimed to know well the new generation of Peruvian television figures who are telling the time, the same ones that become news due to their scandals.

“These guys think that life is not going to happen. When you're 20 or 30, you see 60 or 70's so far away and you don't know that when you turn around it all ends, like the pandemic that locked us all up. They think scandal gives money, that they hire you. They told me: 'Make some scandal to get hired, '” he said.

Olga Zumarán recommended that they follow her advice: “Step on land, work, study, save your money; not be with the carts of the year”. He also points out that they can have fun, but with awareness and control: “You have to have some management because there is a lot of damage to your mental health.”

The life of the actress is already out of danger. (Photo: Instagram)

ITS HARDEST MOMENT OF 2021

In September of that year, Olga Zumarán had a pre-malignant lesion on her cervix detected by colposcopy. “The first thing that crossed my mind was the idea of death. I was thinking about how long I could stay alive, it could be a few years or just months. No one in my family has ever suffered from this type of cancer or any other,” he told El Comercio when he heard about the results.

Prior to this procedure, the former beauty queen had performed her annual routine checkup, where the doctor found an anomaly and ordered this second examination that enlarged the image of the cervix and managed to identify the lesion.

After evaluating her, she was determined to perform a hysterectomy that has been successful, so the cancer is already outside her body. “They removed my ovaries, fallopian tubes and uterus, the doctors tell me that I have a very good prognosis, because they caught the disease at first,” he said after surgery.

Olga Zumarán underwent a hysterectomy. (Photo: EsSalud)

