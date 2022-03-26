Miami and Cusco, the cities where Peruvians traveled the most in 2021

According to the most recent report by Despegar, the leading travel company in Latin America, the United States has been the favorite destination for Peruvians when it comes to traveling and planning their vacations during 2021. Five US cities topped the ranking in the top 10 international destinations.

“Miami is a destination that always appears in the preference of Peruvians for its variety of tourist attractions, which makes it ideal for traveling with family, couple and friends. On the other hand, since the reactivation of international flights, more than 17,000 Peruvians have traveled to Orlando and in 2021 alone, interest in traveling to that destination grew by more than 70%, positioning itself as the second favorite city in this country,” said Inés Hochstadter, Country Manager of Despegar for Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

“Tumbes and Piura have been the fastest growing local destinations in the past year. This is because many chose sites that offer a connection to nature and open spaces. As for the activities, the preferred ones were the city tours, Machu Picchu, Colca Canyon, Paseo a la Huacachina and Parque de las Aguas in Lima,” he added.

The most visited cities in 2021 were:

-Ranking of international destinations:

1. Miami

2. Cancun

3. Orlando

4. New York

5. Fort Lauderdale

6. Punta Cana

7. Madrid

8. Cartagena

9. Mexico City

10. Los Angeles

-Ranking of national destinations:

1. Lima

2. Cusco

3. Piura

4. Arequipa

5. Tarapoto

6. Iquitos

7. Tumbes

8. Chiclayo

9. Trujillo

10. Pucallpa

FESTIVITIES AND STAY

The report reported on a preference for travel on holidays or holidays such as Easter, school holidays, National Holidays, Christmas and the end of the year. Also, during the second quarter, there was great interest in visiting cities in the United States such as Washington, Houston or Dallas, which were not usually the most chosen in pre-pandemic times.

Regarding the stay, the trend for domestic destinations is between 3 and 5 days, and for international travel, 5 to 7 for South America and Caribbean beaches; and 15 to 30 for the United States and Europe.

“We are very happy to see that the interest in traveling and visiting new destinations remains intact. We are optimistic about what is to come and we hope that more and more travelers will return to this fascinating habit,” concluded Despegar's Country Manager for Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

