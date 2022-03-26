Mhoni Visionary lashed out at Eugenio Derbez for criticizing the Mayan Train: “In very bad taste”

A few days ago, the Sélvame del Tren initiative emerged on social networks, where Eugenio Derbez along with other celebrities such as Natalia Lafourcade or Kate del Castillo showed their disagreement through videos about the construction of Section 5 South of the Maya Train, arguing that it would significantly affect the ecosystem of the place.

Given this, Mhoni Vidente decided to give her point of view and it was from her YouTube channel that the astrologer mercilessly ranted against Derbez and remarked that her opinion was unfounded since he did not even currently reside in the country.

“A Eugenio Derbez who doesn't live in Mexico seems to me in very bad taste, catastrophic that he adds up, it's irrelevant,” he began to say.

Likewise, the “seer” pointed out that this was no longer the time to engage in activism, because if both the protagonist of the P.Luche Family and the other artists involved had wanted to save the planet, it was or would have had to be many decades earlier.

Mhoni Visionary criticized the celebrities (Photo: Instagram @mhoni1)

“Eugenio Derbez coming out at the beginning of the video... Oh, well, every fanciful man there is... poor... is so ridiculous to me. I hope the IRS is behind them. They would have seen that 30 years ago, before they set up hotels and killed the jungle. The Mayan Train is coming to save that vegetation,” he said.

Similarly, Mhoni Vidente recommended to Eugenio Derbez and all the audiovisual participants that if he wanted to help, they should go to places in the country where people need support.

“If you want to do something, help people, go to the indigenous communities in Chiapas, in Tabasco, in Yucatan, stop and apart from what is happening in the jungle,” he said.

As part of World Water Day, the Sélvame del Tren initiative was announced on social networks. Among the group of public figures who joined the movement, some who have previously spoken out in favor of other causes stand out.

Celebrities joined the campaign “Sélvame del Tren” (Photos: Screenshot/YouTube)

In this sense, Eugenio Derbez, Omar Chaparro, Ana Claudia Talarcón, Rubén Albarrán, Natalia Lafourcade, Bárbara Mori and Kate del Castillo spoke out against López Obrador's megaproject from their social networks.

“We are not his opponents. We are Mexican and we want life for all of us,” said Albarrán, vocalist of Café Tacvba.

In the audiovisual where Eugenio Derbez appears, you can see the comedian completely serious, as he speaks directly to the camera.

“T he Mayan train is destroying the jungle, our natural heritage,” he began to say.

Later, Natalia Lafourcade added that the area was being deforested and Arturo Islas remarked that this area is the longest underground river system on the planet.

The claims of the celebrities were made due to the modification of Section 5 of the train (PHOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“We are taking away their homes from thousands of native species, we are taking away our own home. We do need our jungles, we do need our rivers, our cenotes, the water of life”, remarked the interpreter of Hasta la Raíz.

In addition, Roberto Rojo told the president that there was no need to rush and destroy all the biodiversity of the region.

“President, there is no hurry, the stretch will pass through underground rivers, caves and cenotes, a unique ecosystem and the largest in the world,” he said.

